Brazil’s notorious ‘Catwoman’ was humiliated by her previous sentence. Now police reveal the insane lengths she went to just to steal again

Paola Carita Gobel, famously known in Brazil as the “Catwoman” and “Criminal Barbie,” was arrested this week in São Paulo after allegedly running an incredibly brazen scheme where she rented a luxury condo just so she could rob her neighbors, as per The Sun. The 32-year-old woman is facing her second major burglary accusation, and this time, the police claim she went to absolutely insane lengths to ensure she could get back to stealing high-end goods.

Recommended Videos

Her latest arrest came after police discovered she had used a fake name and even produced a completely bogus rental contract to gain access to the upscale residential building. Police in São Paulo claim that once she’s inside, she pretends to be a legitimate resident. Then, she allegedly breaks into other luxury homes within the building to snatch money, expensive jewelry, high-end watches, designer perfumes, and designer handbags.

This is at least the second time she’s been accused of burglary. Two years ago, Gobel was arrested for robbing luxury apartments across several states. She earned the “Catwoman” moniker because she reportedly always committed her crimes dressed completely in black. You can draw parallels from this with the shoplifter’s wheelchair masquerade that we reported on earlier.

This ‘Catwoman’ stayed true to the moniker, with serious dedication to a criminal lifestyle

The State Department of Criminal Investigations in São Paolo previously claimed Gobel even took a locksmith course just to ensure she could enter victims’ homes without a hitch. Even after police released CCTV footage of her previous crimes, reports indicated that numerous local men were still totally smitten by her attractiveness, which is just bizarre to me.

When she was caught previously, she was only sentenced to community service and charged with a fine. For robbing multiple high-end apartments, she essentially got a slap on the wrist. I think that’s awful for the victims, and it clearly didn’t deter her in the slightest. She was only caught then because police put her under surveillance, and she went on the run—very much like the U.S.’s own ‘Slender Man’ knife attacker’s escape earlier this week.

Woman Known As 'Catwoman' And 'Criminal Barbie' Arrested After Renting Luxury Condo To Steal From Rich Neighbors



Details: https://t.co/zDTHwQTQxOhttps://t.co/zDTHwQTQxO — BroBible (@BroBible) November 25, 2025

Police Chief Joao Prata previously commented on the difficulty of catching her. He stated at the time, “She is already known for stealing from high-end residences.” He added, “We’ve tried to arrest her before. Unfortunately, we couldn’t.”

The recent raid didn’t just net Gobel. Three men were also arrested, and police found drugs and a stolen vehicle in the building’s garage. Gobel is currently facing a long list of serious charges. These include criminal association, vehicle identification tampering, intentional receipt of stolen goods, trespass, and using false identities.

Right now, police are waiting on forensic analysis to unlock the phones belonging to her and the other suspects. It sounds like they’re trying to build a much stronger case this time around.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy