All Attack on Titan Character Birthdays and Star Signs

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime ever, thanks to its mysteries and incredible characters. Wouldn’t it be great to know more about them and perhaps find out if you have the same birthday or star sign as your favorite? Well, let’s get to it.

For those who don’t know, Attack on Titan is a very dark story. Giant violent humanoid creatures called Titans started preying on humanity, forcing humans to live within walls in order to protect themselves. After witnessing his mother being eaten by one, Eren Yeager promises to eliminate every one of them and bring peace to humankind.

Birthday Dates and Star Sign of All Attack on Titan Characters

As bleak as it is, we don’t see the Attack on Titan characters celebrating their birthdays (or any events). Still, Hajime Isayama, the author, has revealed the birthday dates of more than 40 characters. Using that information, we’ll also be able to know their star signs.

Character Birthday Star Sign Oluo Bozado January 6 Capricorn Krista Lenz January 15 Capricorn Hannes January 18 Capricorn Yelena January 21 Aquarius Grisha Yeager January 26 Aquarius Carla Yeager January 29 Aquarius Eld Jinn January 30 Aquarius Frieda Reiss February 2 Aquarius Kenny Ackerman February 4 Aquarius Mikasa Ackerman February 10 Aquarius Falco Grice February 10 Aquarius Traute Carven February 14 Aquarius Ymir February 17 Aquarius Mitabi Jarnach February 20 Pisces Kaya February 23 Pisces Marlowe Freudenberg February 28 Pisces Ian Dietrich March 10 Pisces Kiyomi Azumabito March 22 Aries Annie Leonhardt March 22 Aries Mina Carolina March 24 Aries Eren Yeager March 30 Aries Lara Tybur April 3 Aries Eren Kruger April 5 Aries Jean Kirstein April 7 Aries Hannah Diamant April 12 Aries Gabi Braun April 14 Aries Darius Zackly April 15 Aries Moblit Berner April 24 Taurus Louise April 25 Taurus Nifa April 28 Taurus Connie Springer May 2 Taurus Hitch Dreyse May 10 Taurus Kuchel Ackerman May 20 Taurus Leonhart May 22 Gemini Anka Rheinberger June 1 Gemini Thomas Wagner June 10 Gemini Marco Bott June 16 Gemini Nanaba June 30 Cancer Tom Ksaver July 5 Cancer Alma July 14 Cancer Gustav July 20 Cancer Willy Tybur July 23 Leo Niccolo July 23 Leo Sasha Blouse July 26 Leo Dina Fritz July 26 Leo Gunther Schultz July 30 Leo Reiner Braun August 1 Leo Zeke Yeager August 1 Leo Onyankopon August 2 Leo Pieck Finger August 5 Leo Marcel Galliard August 10 Leo Colt Grice August 12 Leo Keith Shadis August 18 Leo Hange Zoe September 5 Virgo Dot Pixis September 13 Virgo Rod Reiss September 15 Virgo Dita Ness September 20 Virgo Floch Forster October 8 Libra Gelgar October 9 Libra Erwin Smith October 14 Libra Mike Zacharias November 1 Scorpio Nile Dok November 1 Scorpio Armin Arlert November 3 Scorpio Minister Nick November 9 Scorpio Porco Galliard November 11 Scorpio Franz Kefka November 18 Scorpio Fay Yeager November 24 Sagittarius Petra Ral December 6 Sagittarius Rico Brzenska December 7 Sagittarius Samuel December 20 Sagittarius Theo Magath December 21 Sagittarius Levi Ackerman December 25 Capricorn Bertholdt Hoover December 30 Capricorn Uri Reiss December 31 Capricorn

You can watch Attack on Titan on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.

- This article was updated on December 27th, 2022