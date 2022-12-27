All Attack on Titan Character Birthdays and Star Signs

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime ever, thanks to its mysteries and incredible characters. Wouldn’t it be great to know more about them and perhaps find out if you have the same birthday or star sign as your favorite? Well, let’s get to it.
For those who don’t know, Attack on Titan is a very dark story. Giant violent humanoid creatures called Titans started preying on humanity, forcing humans to live within walls in order to protect themselves. After witnessing his mother being eaten by one, Eren Yeager promises to eliminate every one of them and bring peace to humankind.
Birthday Dates and Star Sign of All Attack on Titan Characters
As bleak as it is, we don’t see the Attack on Titan characters celebrating their birthdays (or any events). Still, Hajime Isayama, the author, has revealed the birthday dates of more than 40 characters. Using that information, we’ll also be able to know their star signs.
|Character
|Birthday
|Star Sign
|Oluo Bozado
|January 6
|Capricorn
|Krista Lenz
|January 15
|Capricorn
|Hannes
|January 18
|Capricorn
|Yelena
|January 21
|Aquarius
|Grisha Yeager
|January 26
|Aquarius
|Carla Yeager
|January 29
|Aquarius
|Eld Jinn
|January 30
|Aquarius
|Frieda Reiss
|February 2
|Aquarius
|Kenny Ackerman
|February 4
|Aquarius
|Mikasa Ackerman
|February 10
|Aquarius
|Falco Grice
|February 10
|Aquarius
|Traute Carven
|February 14
|Aquarius
|Ymir
|February 17
|Aquarius
|Mitabi Jarnach
|February 20
|Pisces
|Kaya
|February 23
|Pisces
|Marlowe Freudenberg
|February 28
|Pisces
|Ian Dietrich
|March 10
|Pisces
|Kiyomi Azumabito
|March 22
|Aries
|Annie Leonhardt
|March 22
|Aries
|Mina Carolina
|March 24
|Aries
|Eren Yeager
|March 30
|Aries
|Lara Tybur
|April 3
|Aries
|Eren Kruger
|April 5
|Aries
|Jean Kirstein
|April 7
|Aries
|Hannah Diamant
|April 12
|Aries
|Gabi Braun
|April 14
|Aries
|Darius Zackly
|April 15
|Aries
|Moblit Berner
|April 24
|Taurus
|Louise
|April 25
|Taurus
|Nifa
|April 28
|Taurus
|Connie Springer
|May 2
|Taurus
|Hitch Dreyse
|May 10
|Taurus
|Kuchel Ackerman
|May 20
|Taurus
|Leonhart
|May 22
|Gemini
|Anka Rheinberger
|June 1
|Gemini
|Thomas Wagner
|June 10
|Gemini
|Marco Bott
|June 16
|Gemini
|Nanaba
|June 30
|Cancer
|Tom Ksaver
|July 5
|Cancer
|Alma
|July 14
|Cancer
|Gustav
|July 20
|Cancer
|Willy Tybur
|July 23
|Leo
|Niccolo
|July 23
|Leo
|Sasha Blouse
|July 26
|Leo
|Dina Fritz
|July 26
|Leo
|Gunther Schultz
|July 30
|Leo
|Reiner Braun
|August 1
|Leo
|Zeke Yeager
|August 1
|Leo
|Onyankopon
|August 2
|Leo
|Pieck Finger
|August 5
|Leo
|Marcel Galliard
|August 10
|Leo
|Colt Grice
|August 12
|Leo
|Keith Shadis
|August 18
|Leo
|Hange Zoe
|September 5
|Virgo
|Dot Pixis
|September 13
|Virgo
|Rod Reiss
|September 15
|Virgo
|Dita Ness
|September 20
|Virgo
|Floch Forster
|October 8
|Libra
|Gelgar
|October 9
|Libra
|Erwin Smith
|October 14
|Libra
|Mike Zacharias
|November 1
|Scorpio
|Nile Dok
|November 1
|Scorpio
|Armin Arlert
|November 3
|Scorpio
|Minister Nick
|November 9
|Scorpio
|Porco Galliard
|November 11
|Scorpio
|Franz Kefka
|November 18
|Scorpio
|Fay Yeager
|November 24
|Sagittarius
|Petra Ral
|December 6
|Sagittarius
|Rico Brzenska
|December 7
|Sagittarius
|Samuel
|December 20
|Sagittarius
|Theo Magath
|December 21
|Sagittarius
|Levi Ackerman
|December 25
|Capricorn
|Bertholdt Hoover
|December 30
|Capricorn
|Uri Reiss
|December 31
|Capricorn
You can watch Attack on Titan on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.
- This article was updated on December 27th, 2022