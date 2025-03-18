‘At Ease Wearing Swastikas’: Kanye Takes Down Request For Stylish Individuals Resembling Diddy

Kanye West, the Grammy-winning artist formerly known as Ye, has sparked significant backlash after issuing an open casting call that raises eyebrows for its extremely specific and controversial requirements. The announcement, made in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), sought participants for a “Hooligan choir” that will perform a track from his upcoming 2024 album, Vultures.

In the casting call, West explicitly stated that he is looking for “all males” who are “NOT FAT,” with the “skin complexion of Sean Combs and darker.” Additionally, he made the shocking demand that participants “MUST BE COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS.” The call also asked for those “With shaved heads or must be willing to shave head if approved.”

The provocative nature of West’s casting call has led to widespread criticism before it was taken down. Many commentators are raising concerns over the implications of combining Nazi symbols with a tribute to the hip-hop artist Diddy, with whom West has a complex history. Notably, West has previously referred to Diddy as his “twin” in a separate now-deleted post earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time West has made headlines for his divisive statements. The artist made headlines back in February 2025 when he openly declared his alignment with Nazi ideology during an interview. This statement followed a tumultuous few years in which West faced significant backlash for his antisemitic remarks, which began in October 2022. As brands cut ties with him over his comments, he attempted to make amends with the Jewish community, issuing an apology in December 2022. However, he recanted that apology in February 2025, leading to renewed outrage.

Kanye’s recent actions seem to align with public sentiments about the deeply troubling implications of his rhetoric. Critics argue that West is capitalizing on current social tensions for publicity, particularly given recent surges in extremist ideologies in popular culture. Interestingly, he is not alone in courting controversy; tech mogul Elon Musk has also faced backlash over antisemitic comments in the past.

In the wake of West’s casting call, numerous social media users quickly condemned him. Some have pointed to the juxtaposition of calls for “Hooligans” with overtly racist symbols as a deeply troubling mix of pop culture and hate speech that should not be entertained, particularly in an artistic setting.

