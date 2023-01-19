Are you wondering what the best Monogatari watch order is? There are a lot of different episodes, shorts, and movies in the Monogatari series. There are also a ton of watch orders posted on the internet that have their theories on why they are the best. This may make it highly confusing for you to know who to trust and which is the best. Don’t worry, though! The below watch order is the most accepted way to watch Monogatari, according to diehard fans like you. Here is the best Monogatari watch order, so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the show.

Best Monogatari Watch Order

Here is the best Monogatari watch order broken down into three separate seasons.

First Season

The first season is made up of episodes and movies.

Bakemonogatari

You will watch the following episodes:

1 and 2: Hitagi Crab

Hitagi Crab 3 to 5: Mayoi Maimai

Mayoi Maimai 6 to 8: Suruga Monkey

Suruga Monkey 9 and 10: Nadeko Snake

Nadeko Snake 11 to 15: Tsubasa Cat

Kizumonogatari

You will watch the following movies:

Movie 1: Tekketsu

Tekketsu Movie 2: Nekketsu

Nekketsu Movie 3: Reiketsu

Nisemonogatari

You will watch the following episodes:

1 to 7: Karen Bee

Karen Bee 8 to 11: Tsukihi Phoenix

Nekomonogatari Black

You will watch the following episodes:

1 to 4: Tsubasa Family

Second Season

The second season is made entirely up of episodes.

Monogatari Second Season

You will watch the following episodes:

1 to 5: Tsubasa Tiger

Tsubasa Tiger 6: Summary One

Summary One 7 to 10: Mayoi Jiangshi

Mayoi Jiangshi 11: Summary Two

Hanamonogatari

You will watch the following episodes:

1 to 5: Suruga Devil

Monogatari Second Season

You will watch the following episodes:

12 to 15: Nadeko Medusa

Nadeko Medusa 16: Summary Three

Summary Three 17 to 20: Shinobu Time

Shinobu Time 21 to 26: Hitagi End

Final Season

The final season is made up of episodes and shorts.

Tsukimonogatari

You will watch the following episodes

1 to 4: Yotsugi Doll

Koyomimonogatari

You will watch the following shorts:

Koyomi Stone Koyomi Flower Koyomi Sand Koyomi Water Koyomi Wind Koyomi Tree Kyomi Tea Kyomi Mountain Koyomi Torus Koyomi Seed Koyomi Nothing Koyomi Dead

Owarimonogatari

You will watch the following episodes:

1 and 2: Ogi Formula

Ogi Formula 3 and 4: Sodachi Riddle

Sodachi Riddle 5 to 7: Sodachi Lost

Sodachi Lost 8 to 13: Shinobu Mail

Shinobu Mail 14 and 15: Mayoi Hell

Mayoi Hell 16 and 17: Hitagi Rendezvous

Hitagi Rendezvous 18 to 20: Ogi Dark

Zoku Owarimonogatari

You will watch the following episodes:

1 to 6: Koyomi Reverse

The entire Monogatari series is avaiable to watch on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and VRV.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023