Best Monogatari Watch Order

Can you imagine an imaginary menagerie manager imagining managing an imaginary menagerie?

January 19th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Monogatari-Series

Are you wondering what the best Monogatari watch order is? There are a lot of different episodes, shorts, and movies in the Monogatari series. There are also a ton of watch orders posted on the internet that have their theories on why they are the best. This may make it highly confusing for you to know who to trust and which is the best. Don’t worry, though! The below watch order is the most accepted way to watch Monogatari, according to diehard fans like you. Here is the best Monogatari watch order, so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the show.

Best Monogatari Watch Order

Koyomimonogatari

Here is the best Monogatari watch order broken down into three separate seasons.

First Season

The first season is made up of episodes and movies.

Bakemonogatari

You will watch the following episodes:

  • 1 and 2: Hitagi Crab
  • 3 to 5: Mayoi Maimai
  • 6 to 8: Suruga Monkey
  • 9 and 10: Nadeko Snake
  • 11 to 15: Tsubasa Cat

Kizumonogatari

You will watch the following movies:

  • Movie 1: Tekketsu
  • Movie 2: Nekketsu
  • Movie 3: Reiketsu

Nisemonogatari

You will watch the following episodes:

  • 1 to 7: Karen Bee
  • 8 to 11: Tsukihi Phoenix

Nekomonogatari Black

You will watch the following episodes:

  • 1 to 4: Tsubasa Family

Second Season

The second season is made entirely up of episodes.

Monogatari Second Season

You will watch the following episodes:

  • 1 to 5: Tsubasa Tiger
  • 6: Summary One
  • 7 to 10: Mayoi Jiangshi
  • 11: Summary Two

Hanamonogatari

You will watch the following episodes:

  • 1 to 5: Suruga Devil

Monogatari Second Season

You will watch the following episodes:

  • 12 to 15: Nadeko Medusa
  • 16: Summary Three
  • 17 to 20: Shinobu Time
  • 21 to 26: Hitagi End

Final Season

The final season is made up of episodes and shorts.

Tsukimonogatari

You will watch the following episodes

  • 1 to 4: Yotsugi Doll

Koyomimonogatari

You will watch the following shorts:

  1. Koyomi Stone
  2. Koyomi Flower
  3. Koyomi Sand
  4. Koyomi Water
  5. Koyomi Wind
  6. Koyomi Tree
  7. Kyomi Tea
  8. Kyomi Mountain
  9. Koyomi Torus
  10. Koyomi Seed
  11. Koyomi Nothing
  12. Koyomi Dead

Owarimonogatari

You will watch the following episodes:

  • 1 and 2: Ogi Formula
  • 3 and 4: Sodachi Riddle
  • 5 to 7: Sodachi Lost
  • 8 to 13: Shinobu Mail
  • 14 and 15: Mayoi Hell
  • 16 and 17: Hitagi Rendezvous
  • 18 to 20: Ogi Dark

Zoku Owarimonogatari

You will watch the following episodes:

  • 1 to 6: Koyomi Reverse

The entire Monogatari series is avaiable to watch on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and VRV.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

Trending on AOTF
Roblox Simulator Games List – Best Simulator Games for Roblox
Genshin Impact Tier List (3.4): The Best Main DPS’, Sub-DPS’, and Supports Ranked
One Piece Chapter 1072 Release Date and Spoilers
Persona 4 Golden Review Intro
Persona 4 Golden Review: A Gold Standard JRPG Now on Modern Consoles