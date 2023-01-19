Are you wondering what the best Monogatari watch order is? There are a lot of different episodes, shorts, and movies in the Monogatari series. There are also a ton of watch orders posted on the internet that have their theories on why they are the best. This may make it highly confusing for you to know who to trust and which is the best. Don’t worry, though! The below watch order is the most accepted way to watch Monogatari, according to diehard fans like you. Here is the best Monogatari watch order, so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the show.
Best Monogatari Watch Order
Here is the best Monogatari watch order broken down into three separate seasons.
First Season
The first season is made up of episodes and movies.
Bakemonogatari
You will watch the following episodes:
- 1 and 2: Hitagi Crab
- 3 to 5: Mayoi Maimai
- 6 to 8: Suruga Monkey
- 9 and 10: Nadeko Snake
- 11 to 15: Tsubasa Cat
Kizumonogatari
You will watch the following movies:
- Movie 1: Tekketsu
- Movie 2: Nekketsu
- Movie 3: Reiketsu
Nisemonogatari
You will watch the following episodes:
- 1 to 7: Karen Bee
- 8 to 11: Tsukihi Phoenix
Nekomonogatari Black
You will watch the following episodes:
- 1 to 4: Tsubasa Family
Second Season
The second season is made entirely up of episodes.
Monogatari Second Season
You will watch the following episodes:
- 1 to 5: Tsubasa Tiger
- 6: Summary One
- 7 to 10: Mayoi Jiangshi
- 11: Summary Two
Hanamonogatari
You will watch the following episodes:
- 1 to 5: Suruga Devil
Monogatari Second Season
You will watch the following episodes:
- 12 to 15: Nadeko Medusa
- 16: Summary Three
- 17 to 20: Shinobu Time
- 21 to 26: Hitagi End
Final Season
The final season is made up of episodes and shorts.
Tsukimonogatari
You will watch the following episodes
- 1 to 4: Yotsugi Doll
Koyomimonogatari
You will watch the following shorts:
- Koyomi Stone
- Koyomi Flower
- Koyomi Sand
- Koyomi Water
- Koyomi Wind
- Koyomi Tree
- Kyomi Tea
- Kyomi Mountain
- Koyomi Torus
- Koyomi Seed
- Koyomi Nothing
- Koyomi Dead
Owarimonogatari
You will watch the following episodes:
- 1 and 2: Ogi Formula
- 3 and 4: Sodachi Riddle
- 5 to 7: Sodachi Lost
- 8 to 13: Shinobu Mail
- 14 and 15: Mayoi Hell
- 16 and 17: Hitagi Rendezvous
- 18 to 20: Ogi Dark
Zoku Owarimonogatari
You will watch the following episodes:
- 1 to 6: Koyomi Reverse
The entire Monogatari series is avaiable to watch on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and VRV.
- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023