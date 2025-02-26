Bhad Bhabie Blasts Alabama Barker and Family in Savage Diss Track—And Of Course, Ye’s Somehow Involved

The ongoing feud between rapper Bhad Bhabie and social media star Alabama Barker has gone from online drama to an all-out rap battle, pulling in several big-name celebrities along the way. The fight started in December 2024 over claims that Alabama tried to steal Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend, Le Vaughn, while Bhad Bhabie was dealing with cancer treatment. Alabama denied this, saying Le Vaughn was the one who reached out to her. What began as a social media argument has now turned into a full-blown music war.

Bhad Bhabie fired the first shot with her diss track Over Cooked, calling out Alabama. Alabama clapped back with her own track, Cry Bhabie, making the tension even worse. The latest escalation came with Bhad Bhabie’s release of Ms. Whitman, a song that not only goes after Alabama but also drags in other famous names.

The track, named after a character from the movie True Romance, takes aim at Alabama’s family. It accuses Alabama of various wrongdoings and even brings up her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, suggesting there’s tension between Alabama and the Kardashian-Jenner family. The song also hints at past drama involving Kourtney and her sisters, adding more fuel to the fire.

Bhad Bhabie instagram

Things got even messier when Kanye West got involved. Bhad Bhabie used a sample from Kanye’s song Carnival in Ms. Whitman and later thanked him and his wife, Bianca Censori, on social media, teasing a possible remix with Kanye. However, Kanye quickly stepped back, saying on Instagram that he only approved the sample and didn’t know about the song’s lyrics. He even suggested that any rumors of him adding a new verse were fake, possibly AI-generated. Kanye made it clear he didn’t want to be part of the feud and even talked to Travis Barker (Alabama’s dad) to stay neutral.

What started as a fight over a boyfriend has now turned into a messy web of personal attacks, family drama, and unexpected celebrity involvement. It’s unclear where this feud is headed, but it seems like it’s far from over. The fallout for everyone involved—both personally and professionally—remains to be seen.

