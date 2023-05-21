Image: Masashi Kishimoto, Mikio Ikemoto, Ukyo Kodachi, and Shueisha

Did you finish Chapter 080 and are now looking for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 081 spoilers and release timeline? Will we see a time skip or have a continuation instead? I hope we avoid a time skip in the next chapter because that would be problematic and leave several unanswered questions. Unfortunately, Chapter 081 won’t be released until later this summer, meaning we have a ton of time to wait to see what happens. However, as soon as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 081 spoilers are released, we will provide them, so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release three months from now.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 081 Spoilers

No Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 081 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, we will update this guide once they hit. Since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is on a 3-month hiatus, we expect an extended period until they drop. Check back soon, though, so you don’t miss out!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 081 Release Timeline

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 081 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, August 21, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, August 20

9:00 AM MST Sunday, August 20

10:00 AM CST Sunday, August 20

12:00 PM EST Sunday, August 20

1:00 PM AST Sunday, August 20

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, August 20

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, August 20

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, August 20

9:30 PM IST Sunday, August 20

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, August 20

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, August 20

1:00 AM JST Monday, August 21

Where Can I Read Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 081?

You can read Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 081 for free on Viz Media’s website. In addition, the three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 081 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

- This article was updated on May 21st, 2023