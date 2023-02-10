Can You Watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus?

Are you wondering if you can watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus? Paramount plus is a great streaming platform that lets you watch all of the great CBS shows and sports. Super Bowl LVII will feature Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles against MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs in what should be one of the best Super Bowls in recent history. So then, can you watch it on Paramount Plus, or will you need to invest in another streaming service? Here is everything you need to know about watching the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus.

Will the Super Bowl Stream on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus. This is because Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service owned by ViacomCBS. The NFL typically airs its games on CBS, which is why you can watch regular and post-season games on the streaming platform. However, Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast on Fox, which is not affiliated with Paramount Plus or CBS. This is a massive bummer for NFL fans, but you do have options available, so you don’t miss out on the action.

Where Can I Watch the Super Bowl?

You can watch the Super Bowl on any streaming platform that offers a live television service package that includes Fox. Here are the best examples of popular streaming platforms with Fox included in their packages:

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

Sling TV

FuboTV

Most streaming services offer free trials and discounts, so now is the best time to subscribe if you need to change which streaming service provider you use since the NFL season is over. Otherwise, setting up a watch party with family or friends who have access to Fox will be your next best option for watching the Super Bowl. Who doesn’t love an excuse for an impromptu Super Bowl party?

Super Bowl LVII is Sunday, February 12, 2023, and will air on Fox at 6:30 PM Eastern.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023