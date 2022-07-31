Celestials: End of Time | Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know

The Celestials got their proper backstory introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021’s Eternals film. While the Celestials were mentioned in Guardians of the Galaxy films, and most recently, Thor: Love and Thunder, their greatest focus was when their creation, the Eternals, fought off the Emergence of Tiamut, a new Celestial which would have brought ruin to Earth. The Celestials saw this as an act of treason and will put the Eternals to trial for their actions, vowing to spare humanity if they can prove they are worthy of being spared. This opens the window for an Eternals 2 film, but recent updates seem to suggest they’ll be rolled into a new film, Celestials: End of Time.

Celestials: End of Time | Release Date

Marvel Studios has reportedly filed more trademarks: – Nomad

– Shang-Chi & The Wreckage of Time -Black Knight: Origins

– Eternity Wars

– Midnight Suns

– Avengers Academy

– Celestials: End of Time pic.twitter.com/HP5ksrykvB — Marvel Crave (@MarvelCrave) July 23, 2022

As it stands, there is no confirmed release date, especially as this is not yet officially revealed by Marvel Studios. However, thanks to leaks, fans can speculate plans for the future state of Marvel with the new film title, Celestials: End of Time. This is also the same update that suggests the title for Shang-Chi, which seems to hold a common theme of time with the possible Eternals 2 film. Given the villain of Avengers: Kang Dynasty, Kang the Conqueror, has a penchant for time travel, this could suggest the films take place closer to 2025 and phase 6 of the MCU.

Celestials: End of Time | Cast

There is nothing known about the returning cast for this film, given that there’s been no formal announcement, but it seems highly likely that Arishem, the Celestial Host leader for Earth, and his portraying actor David Kaye would make an appearance. Additionally, if this indeed does turn out to be Eternals 2 (since Eternity Wars, despite its name, features Aspirants and Celestials) there could be appearances made by Gemma Chan as Sersi, who said she would return as the character in future projects, with others such as Bryan Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo.

Also, according to this list, we could see a Black Knight film, so if Kit Harington does not make an appearance in Celestials, he’ll likely feature there. It would also be great to see Angelina Jolie, Lauren Midloff, or Barry Keoghan reprise their roles as Thena, Makkari, and Druig, as well as Harry Styles as Eros/Starfox, and Patton Oswalt as Pip; their characters were well-received, particularly Midloff’s performance, so there’s always hope, especially given their cliffhanger scene.

Celestials: End of Time | Everything Else We Know

Beyond that, there’s simply more speculation on the matter of the Celestials. What would make this make particular sense for Phase 6 is, given their possible role in contributing to the plot of the Avengers films, they could bring about a pivotal change in the MCU, especially if they interfere with the timeline, changing the franchise canon. After all, another creation of theirs is the X-Gene, which gave rise to the evolution of mutants among humanity. This would fit perfectly with the suspicions that the X-Men will be added to the MCU after 2025, and is very exciting. Given the MCU’s excitement to work more with Styles and Oswalt as Starfox and Pip, and their presence in an MCU post-credits scene, their future is likely bright.

This concludes our coverage of Celestials: End of Time and the possible Eternals 2 film, for now. For more stories like this, check out our entertainment column!