Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

Dave Bautista Misses This About The MCU

There are some things you can’t get back.
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 01:20 pm

Dave Bautista, known for his portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has expressed mixed feelings about his departure from the role. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bautista admitted that there was a real loss in the end, thanks to scheduling conflicts and issues.

Recommended Videos

Bautista told The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t miss playing Drax but deeply misses the camaraderie he shared with his fellow cast members and director James Gunn. Bautista’s dissatisfaction with his character arc in the MCU has been well-documented. He has previously stated that Marvel Studios didn’t fulfill their promise to pit him against Thanos more meaningfully, and Drax’s character gradually became more comedic, deviating from the actor’s initial vision.

Marvel-Guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3-team
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Bautista has confirmed he is finished with Marvel, but he’s already gone to Gunn’s new DC Universe. The actor’s primary regret stems from the lack of a proper farewell to his Guardians of the Galaxy family. His final night on set was during the filming of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which was shot concurrently with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He had to rush off immediately after wrapping to start another project, which left no time for closure with the cast and crew.

I never really got to say goodbye to everyone. I got rushed off set to another film. I was then on another film, and I didn’t do press or make the premiere for Guardians 3. So there’s just a huge part of me that feels like there was no closure. I never really got to say goodbye to that character and that cast, and there’s always going to be some sadness involved when I start thinking about that.

Dave Bautista

Unfortunately, Bautista couldn’t attend the premiere or participate in press events for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because of scheduling conflicts with another film. Whether Bautista would consider returning to the MCU, even for a brief appearance, is still up in the air.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter