Do You Need to Watch ‘The Last Kingdom’ Series Before Watching ‘The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die’?

Image: Carnival Film and Television

Are you wondering if you need to watch The Last Kingdom series before watching The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die movie? The Last Kingdom franchise is a British historical fiction tv series based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novel serializations, comprising thirteen novels. So then, what content from The Saxon Stories series do the series and movie cover, and do you need to see the show before you watch the movie?

Do You Need to Watch The Last Kingdom Series Before the Movie?

Image: Carnival Film and Television

Yes, it would be best to watch The Last Kingdom series before watching The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die movie because the movie is a direct continuation of the show. It acts as the series finale to the show.

We must look at The Saxon Stories series to understand what content media covers. The entire TV series spans from 866 to 920, covering up to Cornwell’s eleventh novel. The new movie covers the twelfth and thirteenth novels set in the year 924.

In addition, you must watch the Last Kingdom series before watching the Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die movie because the movie won’t make much sense to you if you haven’t watched the series for multiple reasons.

The first reason is that The Last Kingdom movie doesn’t have any character development, whereas the characters are fully fleshed out in the Last Kingdom series. The second reason is that you would lose so much of the emotional impact and meaning behind the entire series if you do not, which will lessen the movie’s enjoyment.

Where Can I Watch The Last Kingdom Series and Movie?

The Last Kingdom series has five seasons for 46 episodes. You can watch all five seasons of The Last Kingdom on Netflix. You can also watch The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die movie on Netflix once you have complete the series making it super convenient.

- This article was updated on April 24th, 2023