Don Lemon Opens Up About Experiencing Sexual Harassment from Women at CNN

In a revealing episode of Bill Maher’s podcast, Club Random, former CNN anchor Don Lemon opened up about his experiences with sexual harassment during his career. The nearly two-hour discussion touched on media bias, political views, and Lemon’s unique perspective as a gay Black man.

Recommended Videos

Lemon shared that he faced harassment from both men and women throughout his career, underscoring the complexities of workplace dynamics. “I’ve been harassed by women and men in the work,” he told Maher. “There are some things that are really egregious, but not everything is Harvey Weinstein-level.”

One of the most uncomfortable recollections came from a moment he experienced at CNN’s cafeteria in Atlanta. A female colleague allegedly tweaked his nipples, playfully stating, “Oh, it’s cold in here!” Lemon recalled how he firmly pointed out the double standard of such behavior. “OK — you realize if I did that, they’d be walking me out the door right now?” he said.

Lemon also disclosed another incident involving a different female coworker who harassed him outside the office environment. He described her as going through a divorce and noted, “It was just bizarre.” He hesitated to report the harassment to management, fearing that her higher status in the company might undermine his claim. “I wasn’t sure if I’d be believed,” he explained.

Under Maher’s prodding for more details, Lemon recounted more about this particular colleague, mentioning that he felt pressured during social events. “Remember, this was a while ago, and there was no Uber or anything like that. If you are in Atlanta, the taxis aren’t available,” he said. When he attempted to leave a gathering, he was met with resistance, with the woman insisting, “Stay in the guest room.”

Though Lemon didn’t elaborate on the specifics of this encounter, he noted that the aftermath was complicated, stating the CNN employee was “so mean to me afterward.” He reflected on his ability as a man to assert himself, saying, “As a man, I could say, ‘No, I’m not interested,’” but added that he recognizes the challenges women face in similar situations.

The conversation took a deeper turn when Lemon revealed a personal trauma: he was molested as a child. This experience, he shared, has shaped how he navigates power dynamics. “But also someone who was molested as a child is a different thing,” he said, causing Maher to emphasize the weight of his admission. “Because you know how to deal with it, and you know what’s really important or not. And you know, like, who has the power.”

As he pondered the balance of power between genders in such scenarios, Lemon concluded that he prefers to handle these situations without involving HR. “I figure as a man, I have the power to say, ‘I don’t want to,’” he explained.

Sources: USA Today, Hollywood Reporter, The Wrap/YouTube

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy