Are you wondering when the Dragon Ball Super chapter 89 release date is? We don’t blame you because we are at the start of the latest story arc, Super Hero, and we will finally get Goten and Trunks to go through the character development we’ve been waiting for. So, while chapter 88 may have been anti-climatic, you must remember that we are at the start of the new story arc, and things will ramp up with every chapter release. What, then, can we expect to see in chapter 89? Here is everything you need to know about the Dragon Ball Super chapter 89 release date and where to read it so you don’t miss out on the action.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 89 Release Date and Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 5 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Friday, January 20, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Thursday, January 19 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Thursday, January 19 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Thursday, January 19 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Thursday, January 19 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Thursday, January 19 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Thursday, January 19 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Thursday, January 19(UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Thursday, January 19 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Thursday, January 19 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Thursday, January 19 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Thursday, January 19 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Friday, January 20 (Japan)

Where Can I Read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 89?

You can read Dragon Ball Super chapter 89 for free on Viz Media. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three previous chapter releases if you need to catch up on any previous Dragon Ball Super chapters before the latest release. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shonen Jump mangas, including Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 89 Spoilers

There have been no leaks of chapter 89, but we have found information based on statements from Toyataro, the author of Dragon Ball Super. Toyataro has told us that we will see Mai attend school and some romantic relationships will happen (we found out that Trunks has a crush on her in Chapter 88). We can also speculate that we will see some of the events from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero based on the arc’s name. We will update this guide if raw scans or leaks hit the internet before Chapter 89 is released.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023