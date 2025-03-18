Drake Criticized by Record Label for Being a Poor Sport

In a high-stakes battle that has taken a dramatic turn, Drake finds himself embroiled in legal disputes with his label, Universal Music Group (UMG), following a heated diss track exchange with Kendrick Lamar. The Canadian rapper has labeled UMG’s actions as cowardly after they released Lamar’s controversial track, Not Like Us, igniting tensions that have bubbled over into court.

Recommended Videos

Drake has filed a lawsuit against UMG, claiming that they knowingly released a track that includes the line “certified pedophile,” which he argues is false and defamatory. According to reports from TMZ, UMG has responded by stating that Drake is “only suing after losing the rap battle” and emphasized that both artists have engaged in an ongoing feud, each releasing multiple tracks aimed at the other. UMG also pointed to Drake’s own releases that include intense critiques of Lamar, including serious allegations that question Lamar’s personal life.

The label’s court documents assert that Drake escalated the dispute by dropping a second recording to compel a response from Lamar. UMG, in their filing, not only denies the defamatory nature of “Not Like Us” but is also seeking an immediate dismissal of the lawsuit. They highlighted that commentators have recognized Lamar as the “winner” of the rap battle, a verdict that poses a significant blow to Drake’s reputation.

On social media, the fallout from this ongoing legal drama has sparked a flurry of opinions from fans. One user wondered why people “act like Drake is so important” when “he’s just a rapper.” Others voiced their thoughts on his handling of the situation, with one calling him “a poor loser who can’t admit that he lost. Even though the whole world knows,” while another warned UMG lawyers to “stay off Twitter” amidst the uproar.

Adding another layer to this already complex narrative, Drake has cited security threats stemming from Lamar’s track and expressed concerns about his safety. He claims the diss has negatively impacted his brand and image, pointing to a series of shootings near his Toronto home, including an incident where one of his security guards was injured by gunfire. Allegations have also emerged that UMG labeled Drake’s diss track a “chart-topper” to maximize its reach, including potential promotions during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Sources: Hollywood Reporter, Variety, TMZ

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy