Did you finish reading Chapter 240 and are looking for Edens Zero Chapter 241 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? We will provide Edens Zero Chapter 241 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens next.

Edens Zero Chapter 241 Spoilers

Edens Zero Chapter 241 spoilers and raw scans have been released. Unfortunately, the only releases we have are from a post on Facebook. However, we will provide a translated chapter summary to go with it when available.

Edens Zero Chapter 241 Release Timeline

The Edens Zero Chapter 241 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 30

9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, May 30

10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, May 30

11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 30

12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, May 30

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, May 30

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, May 30

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, May 30

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, May 30

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, May 30

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, May 30

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, May 31

Edens Zero Chapter 240 Recap: Cute Robot or Crazy Old Scientist?

For example, we learned Xenolith was framed and sent his personality into Miimi to escape after getting taken control of by this evil imperial scientist, the true culprit behind Foresta’s destruction. Will Muller, who remodeled himself and became one of the OSG, stand again against Shiki and the others?!

Where Can I Read Edens Zero Chapter 241?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Edens Zero Chapter 241 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Edens Zero Chapter 241 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

