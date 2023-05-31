Image: Hiro Mashima

Did you finish reading Chapter 241 and are looking for Edens Zero Chapter 242 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? We will provide Edens Zero Chapter 242 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens next.

Edens Zero Chapter 242 Spoilers

No Edens Zero Chapter 242 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, once they have dropped, we will update this guide, so check back soon!

Edens Zero Chapter 242 Release Timeline

The Edens Zero Chapter 242 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, June 6

9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, June 6

10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, June 6

11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 6

12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, June 6

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, June 6

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, June 6

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, June 6

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, June 6

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, June 6

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, June 6

12:00 AM JST Wednesday, June 7

Edens Zero Chapter 241 Recap:

Shiki and his crew set out to find Laguna on the planet Sandra, but to their surprise, Shura attacked them. Shura was there to kill Xenolith but he learn that Muller stole Xenolith’s powers and than plotted to have him killed. Shiki and his crew then find that the Imperial Fleet is at the temple. Finally, we see Muller plans to travel through time by applying his gravity powers to the 20 thousand imperial antimatter bombs.

Where Can I Read Edens Zero Chapter 242?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Edens Zero Chapter 242 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Edens Zero Chapter 242 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on May 31st, 2023