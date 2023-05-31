Edens Zero Chapter 242 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Don't miss out on the action in Edens Zero chapter 242! Check out the spoilers, release timeline, and recap here.

May 31st, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Hiro Mashima

Did you finish reading Chapter 241 and are looking for Edens Zero Chapter 242 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? We will provide Edens Zero Chapter 242 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens next.

Edens Zero Chapter 242 Spoilers

No Edens Zero Chapter 242 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, once they have dropped, we will update this guide, so check back soon!

Edens Zero Chapter 242 Release Timeline

The Edens Zero Chapter 242 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

  • 8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, June 6
  • 9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, June 6
  • 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, June 6
  • 11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 6
  • 12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, June 6
  • 12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, June 6
  • 3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, June 6
  • 5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, June 6
  • 8:30 PM IST Tuesday, June 6
  • 10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, June 6
  • 11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, June 6
  • 12:00 AM JST Wednesday, June 7

Related: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 107 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Edens Zero Chapter 241 Recap:

Shiki and his crew set out to find Laguna on the planet Sandra, but to their surprise, Shura attacked them. Shura was there to kill Xenolith but he learn that Muller stole Xenolith’s powers and than plotted to have him killed. Shiki and his crew then find that the Imperial Fleet is at the temple. Finally, we see Muller plans to travel through time by applying his gravity powers to the 20 thousand imperial antimatter bombs.

Where Can I Read Edens Zero Chapter 242?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Edens Zero Chapter 242 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Edens Zero Chapter 242 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on May 31st, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.

More Stories by Matthew Kevin Mitchell

More on Attack of the Fanboy :