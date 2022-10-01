Entergalactic, created by Kid Cudi, is out now, along with his eponymous concept album. The Netflix special is a romantic comedy featuring a uniquely strong ensemble voice cast, with surprising heavy hitters among its ranks. The special is beautifully animated, highlighting the art, music, and fashion so characteristic of New York City, and with it, some highly colorful characters. Along with the special featuring Kid Cudi himself, aka Scott Mescudi, playing the lead role of Jabari, there’s a surprising amount of Hollywood talent lining the supporting cast, so be sure to check our Full Voice Cast List of Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic!

Full Voice Cast of Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic, Explained

The full voice cast of Entergalactic includes several well-known performers whose names will easily ring a bell, making for this to be a high-profile production and a distinctive voiceover cast. While it’s unfortunate that the cast doesn’t feature more predominantly voiceover-specialized actors, the talent assembled below is quite impressive:

Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi) as Jabari, a graffiti artist who, upon grasping at a career in comic book art, also meets Meadow.

(Scott Mescudi) as Jabari, a graffiti artist who, upon grasping at a career in comic book art, also meets Meadow. Jessica Williams as Meadow, Jabari’s photographer neighbor, and love interest, whose orderly life is thrown into disarray upon striking up a relationship.

as Meadow, Jabari’s photographer neighbor, and love interest, whose orderly life is thrown into disarray upon striking up a relationship. Timothée Chalamet as Jimmy, Jabari’s close friend and confidant.

as Jimmy, Jabari’s close friend and confidant. Ty Dolla $ign (Tyrone Griffin Jr.) as Ky, another friend of Jabari.

(Tyrone Griffin Jr.) as Ky, another friend of Jabari. Vanessa Hudgens as Karina, Meadow’s friend and confidant. A pregnant woman who urges caution when Meadow strikes up her relationship with Jabari.

as Karina, Meadow’s friend and confidant. A pregnant woman who urges caution when Meadow strikes up her relationship with Jabari. Laura Harrier as Carmen, Jabari’s ex-girlfriend, who joins the scene and causes trouble in his new relationship.

Additional voice cast includes smaller characters, but some recognizable names, so be sure to look for any that stand out!

Christopher Abbott as Reed

as Reed Daniella Balbuena as Nadia

as Nadia Jaden Smith as Jordan

as Jordan Keith David as Mr. Rager, inspired by the song of the same name

as Mr. Rager, inspired by the song of the same name Teyana Taylor as Meadow and Karina’s boxing instructor

as Meadow and Karina’s boxing instructor Arturo Castro as Len

as Len Macaulay Culkin as Downtown Pat

as Downtown Pat Maisha Mescudi as Ellie, Jabari’s older sister

as Ellie, Jabari’s older sister Francesca Reale as Sydnie

as Sydnie Luis Guzmán as Huge Mover

The cast list is impressive, diverse, and loaded with big and small screen talent and just enough cameos. Entergalactic has quite the cast and, combined with the music and art direction of the story, you’re in for a treat, as this is regarded as a particular artistic breakthrough for Kid Cudi.

Entergalactic released exclusively on Netflix on September 30, 2022, along with Kid Cudi’s album of the same name.