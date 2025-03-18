‘He Pulled a Gun’: Dustin Lampros Shares Wildest Encounter as a Child Predator Catcher

In the world of mixed martial arts, undefeated fighter Dustin Lampros is making waves not just for his skills in the ring but also for his extraordinary efforts outside of it. While gearing up for his upcoming title fight at Shamrock FC on March 22, Lampros shared details about his unexpected mission to tackle child predators in his community during an interview with TMZ Sports.

Lampros, who boasts an impressive 9-0 record, started this important side project two years ago after a friend introduced him to the grim realities of child exploitation. This revelation ignited a passion within him. “When he exposed it to me and brought me into that world, I instantly felt motivated to do something,” Lampros told TMZ. “I looked at him right away and said, ‘Let’s do it, let’s help down here in the community.’”

At first, their plan was simple—they wanted to see how they could make a difference. But their efforts quickly grew, leading to significant involvement in the community. “At first, it was kind of like, ‘let’s see what we can do.’ Then it kind of snowballed from there,” he explained.

So far, Lampros estimates that they’ve successfully caught around 50 individuals involved in predatory behavior. While he hasn’t had to physically confront anyone, the situations have been far from safe. He described one tense moment: “A kid pulled out a little box-cutter knife, and he’s just holding it in his hand, and then we didn’t notice it until about 20-30 seconds later,” he recalled.

The danger escalated further when a suspect tried to leave the scene: “I had a hunch he was going to grab something, and he did. He grabbed a handgun,” Lampros said. Fortunately, these encounters haven’t turned violent, but Lampros emphasized that safety measures are always a top priority when dealing with such high-risk scenarios.

As an MMA fighter, Lampros is used to physical confrontations, but he uses that same energy to create a positive impact in his community. “I’ve had one time where a guy wouldn’t talk to me, and he just walked back to his car, and he said, ‘You better not follow me to my car,’” Lampros shared, highlighting the risks involved in his mission.

Looking ahead, Lampros is set to step back into the ring at Shamrock FC 362 next Saturday, where he’ll defend his undefeated record. His dual role as a fighter and community advocate is capturing attention, with fans eager to follow his journey both inside and outside the Octagon.

As Lampros prepares to face new challenges, whether in the fight world or in his community work, one thing is clear: he’s not just fighting for championships; he’s fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves.

Source: TMZ

