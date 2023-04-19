Image: SpaceX

Are you wondering how to watch the SpaceX Starship launch? The SpaceX Starship launch is very exciting because its success can lead to so many future applications on and off the Earth. Unfortunately, today’s launch was scrapped, but they are scheduled to launch again tomorrow. Here is the launch time, stream, recap, and location so you don’t miss out on watching the exciting launch.

When is SpaceX Starship Launch Time?

After Spacex scrapped today’s launch, it set a new launch window on Thursday, April 20, 2023. This launch window will last from 9:28 AM ET to 10:30 AM ET. However, due to the nature of launching the SpaceX Starship and one scrapped launch already, SpaceX has said that this window is not set in stone. You should follow them on their social media channels so you are updated on any changes to the provided launch window.

How to Watch SpaceX Starship Launch

SpaceX will have a free live stream on their website that will start 45 minutes before the expected launch window. SpaceX is using YouTube to host their live stream, which you can find below. So be sure to tune in 45 minutes before April 20th’s launch window so you don’t miss out on the action.

SpaceX Starship Launch Recap

The Starship consists of the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy rocket. It is currently Earth’s most powerful vehicle that can carry 150 fully reusable metric tonnes and 250 expendable metric tonnes. The whole Starship is 394 feet tall and 29.5 feet in diameter.

Launch Details

During the countdown SpaceX will attempt to complete the below milestone tests:

HR/MIN/SEC EVENT 02:00:00 SpaceX Flight Director Conducts Poll and Verifies Go for Propellant Load 01:39:00 Booster LOX (Liquid Oxygen) Load Underway 01:39:00 Booster Fuel Load (Liquid Methane) Underway 01:22:00 Ship Fuel Load (Liquid Methane) Underway 01:17:00 Ship LOX Load Underway 00:16:40 Raptor Begins Engine Chill on Booster 00:00:40 Fluid Interfaces Begin their Ventdown Sequence 00:00:08 Raptor Startup Sequence Begins 00:00:00 Excitement Guaranteed

If SpaceX deems the Starship is ready to launch then you can expect them to follow the below Flight Timeline:

HR/MIN/SEC EVENT 00:00:55 Max Q (Moment of Peak Mechanical Stress on the Rocket) 00:02:49 Booster Main Engine Cutoff 00:02:52 Stage Separation 00:02:57 Starship Ignition 00:03:11 Booster Boostback Burn Startup 00:04:06 Booster Boostback Burn Shutdown 00:07:32 Booster is Transonic 00:07:40 Booster Landing Burn Startup 00:08:03 Booster Landing Burn Shutdown 00:09:20 Starship Engine Cutoff 01:17:21 Starship Entry 01:28:43 Starship is Transonic 01:30:00 Starship Splashdown

Where Does SpaceX Starship Location From?

The SpaceX Starship will launch from its Starbase in Texas. The SpaceX Starbase is located approximately 40 miles outside Brownsville, Texas, on the US-Mexico border. The Boca Chica subdelta peninsula also surrounds the SpaceX facilities and is what people refer to when they say Starbase.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2023