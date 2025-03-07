In Days, Two of Diddy’s Alleged Victims Will Be Named Against Their Will

In the next few days, two individuals who claim to be victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs will have their identities revealed, even though they did not want this to happen. This is part of an ongoing legal case involving serious accusations against Diddy, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

The judge handling the case has ruled that prosecutors must share the names of these two alleged victims with Diddy’s lawyers by March 10th. This decision was made even though prosecutors originally planned to wait until March 21st to release this information. The judge has specified that the names will only be shared with Diddy’s legal team on a confidential basis, meaning only his lawyers will see this private information.

This development is happening as Diddy faces multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and other misconduct. One recent lawsuit involves seven people who claim Diddy sexually assaulted them between 1994 and 2014. These accusations include incidents that allegedly occurred during the filming of a Biggie Smalls music video and during an audition for Making the Band. These claims, along with others from different plaintiffs, are increasing the legal challenges for Diddy, who is currently in jail in Brooklyn waiting for his trial to begin in May.

The case has become even more complicated with a new indictment against Diddy. While this indictment doesn’t add new charges, it provides more details about accusations of “forced labor.” Prosecutors say Diddy and his team forced employees to work extremely long hours by threatening them with physical harm, financial penalties, psychological pressure, and damage to their reputations.

The indictment connects this alleged forced labor to Diddy’s broader sex trafficking scheme, claiming that the pressure on employees led at least one unnamed person “to engage in sex acts with Combs.” Prosecutors plan to give Diddy’s lawyers more information about these accusations by March 10th, the same day they must reveal the names of the two alleged victims. They have also asked for Diddy to be formally charged on this new indictment on March 14th.

The timing of these legal actions is important. Recently, Diddy tried to argue that one of the charges against him was based on racial bias, but the acting U.S. District Attorney rejected this claim. The increase in lawsuits also lines up with the recent deadline for filing cases under New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act.

This law allowed people to file lawsuits even if the usual time limit for such cases had passed, which likely explains why so many new legal actions have been brought against Diddy. He has denied almost all of the accusations, except for one incident in 2016 when he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, which was caught on camera.

