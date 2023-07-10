Is Dead Reckoning the Last Mission: Impossible Movie?

Image: Paramount Pictures

Are you curious about the future of the Mission: Impossible franchise? Specifically, whether Dead Reckoning is the final installment and if Tom Cruise will continue playing Ethan Hunt? The franchise has enjoyed a successful run since 1996, with the upcoming release of Dead Reckoning Part Two marking the eighth movie in the series. Despite several COVID-related delays, the second part is expected to hit theaters in 2024. So what’s in store for the Mission: Impossible franchise after this? Keep reading for all the latest information.

Is the Mission: Impossible Franchise Finished?

No, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is not the last Mission: Impossible movie. This comes according to series director Christopher McQuarrie during an interview with Fandango. During the interview, the director revealed that the series will continue beyond Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two, as they already have plans for future installments.

So what does Cruise think about the future of the Mission: Impossible franchise? During an interview with SMH, Cruise talked about the fantastic legacy that Harrison Ford had with the Indiana Jones franchise and that he hopes to follow suit with the Mission: Impossible franchise. Here is the quote: “Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him. I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

The information comes directly from the series director and franchise creator themselves. We will likely continue to see Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible movies for the next twenty years or so, in one way or another, but what makes the Mission: Impossible movies so special is Cruise’s dedication to performing the stunts found in the movie and losing that would take away some of the magic from the franchise. Only time will tell what the franchise’s future holds beyond Dead Reckoning Part Two.

