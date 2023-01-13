Image: HBO

Game of Thrones is one of the most influential, iconic shows to debut and conclude in the 2010s. It’s been a major selling point for HBO as not only a prestige drama network behind The Sopranos but also a premier source of genre fiction. Game of Thrones was at one point their most popular series, a pop culture juggernaut generating quotes and being a star-maker for its talented cast. But for newcomers and skeptics, there might still be that burning question: in light of this, is Game of Thrones worth watching even now?

Is Game of Thrones Worth Watching Nowadays?

With the current fantasy landscape on cable and streaming having more offerings than before, Game of Thrones remains an essential TV experience that is worth watching. Despite the series quickly devolving into shambles in the 8th season, we were treated to a glorious vision of Westeros amid discord and warring kingdoms vying for dominance. Whether you’re a fan of high medieval fantasy with knights and dragons, or moving drama centered upon royals committing subterfuge, this series is an easy recommendation. It was also the hottest fantasy series in 10 years since Lord of the Rings.

Why GoT Might Not Be Worth Watching For Some

Image: HBO, Starbucks

It’s difficult to convey how disappointing the final episodes of the show truly were. When describing it to prospective viewers, it’s a tough sell to talk about a complex narrative taking place over 7 seasons, only for things to end in utter disappointment on multiple counts. There are also multiple moments in the series which were instantly deemed problematic, so it’s also a matter of how the show affects you: it deals with intense themes, with controversy on how it handles traumatizing instances of sexual assault.

However, if you’re looking to compromise, House of the Dragon is a prequel series to Game of Thrones with all of the same hooks (dragons, battles, sexual tension) and so far, none of the hangups.

But the series is still worth considering due to how it legitimized ultra-budget shows for the future and, even in the presence of rampant piracy, generated enough viral appeal to turn a massive profit for HBO. Even if you’re afraid of the last season disappointing you, the vast majority of the series is great, with it being an arguably better way to enjoy the series than the books, and its legacy can’t be denied.

Game of Thrones premiered on HBO on April 17, 2011. It can currently be viewed on HBO Max.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023