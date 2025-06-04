‘It is insane there aren’t more shows like us’: Kristin Davis slams Hollywood for making women over 50 disappear from TV

The cast of “And Just Like That,” including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Nicole Ari Parker, and Sarita Choudhury, are returning for the third season of the “Sex And The City” spin-off series.

Recommended Videos

The show continues to break barriers by portraying women in their 50s dealing with real-life situations, from empty nest syndrome to exploring the dating world at an older age. Sarah Jessica Parker emphasizes that the series draws from authentic experiences, with stories coming directly from writers or their immediate circles.

According to News Sky, Kristin Davis, one of the show’s stars, expressed her frustration about the lack of representation for older women in television, stating, “It is insane that there aren’t more shows like us. It’s very interesting that somehow, women, especially at a certain age, you’re just supposed to vanish. I don’t know where we’re supposed to be, and that just makes no sense.”

Show tackles diversity and representation in a new season

The series has evolved significantly from its predecessor, with Cynthia Nixon acknowledging that while “Sex And The City” broke taboos for white women in their 30s, it was “incredibly white.” The new iteration aims to expand its universe by including more diverse perspectives, including people of color, queer individuals, and characters of different ages.

I’m sorry, so I’m just now finding out that not only does Kristin Davis has a Sex and the City-focused podcast, but that she also got MEGAN THEE STALLION on it???? Where have I been??? https://t.co/vXCUDp8UHG — Hunter Heilman (@HungerHuman) June 3, 2025

Parker notes that the show deals with the reality that life doesn’t “flat line at 50 or 60.” Instead, it portrays people living colorful, interesting, and exciting lives, wielding influence and authority while experiencing significant life changes such as career shifts, marriages, and widowhood.

Nixon’s character Miranda, who now identifies as lesbian, allows the show to explore the challenges faced by individuals coming out later in life. The actress appreciates that the series has moved beyond traditional stereotypical portrayals of gay characters, offering more well-rounded representations.

The writing team maintains authenticity by following a strict rule: stories can only be as far removed as one person from the writer, ensuring that all narratives are grounded in real experiences. This approach helps the show maintain its relevance while tackling contemporary issues facing women over 50, challenging the entertainment industry’s tendency to sideline older female characters.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy