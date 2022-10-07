JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3: Full Cast, Release Date, and More

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most iconic anime series ever made, with a striking style, excellent animation, and just being oddly funny. While viewers sometimes have a hard time moving past the first season, if they stick to it they’ll be in for an absolute treat. The series has depicted the transcendent rivalry between Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando as passed down the generations and across many periods, leading to Stone Ocean, the latest series on the timeline to be adapted. The first 2 parts have aired already, but Part 3 of Stone Ocean is the final act, and folks might be eager to know when they can watch.

What Is the Release Date of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will air Part 3 on Netflix in December 2022, possibly as early as December 1. This is the final part of the Stone Ocean storyline, which is also the conclusion of the current JoJo timeline whose adaptation started in 2012 with Crimson Blood. We have yet to get confirmation from Netflix about the official day in December, but this update will surely come soon. Considering that the wait between Part 1 and 2 was 9 months between December 1, 2021, and September 1, 2022, this would be welcome news, and keep consistent with the date formatting.

Who Are the Voice Cast of This Season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure?

There’s a generous array of talented voice actors who make up the cast of Stone Ocean Part 3, as listed below:

Character Japanese VA English VA Jolyne Cujoh Fairouz Ai Kira Buckland Ermes Costello Mutsumi Tamura Tiana Camacho Foo Fighters Mariya Ise Brittany Lauda Atroe Emporio Alniño Atsumi Tanezaki Casey Mongillo Narciso Anasui Daisuke Namikawa Howard Wang Weather Report Yūichirō Umehara Stephen Fu Enrico Pucci Tomokazu Seki Yong Yea Johngalli A. Satoshi Hino David Matranga Gwess Momoko Taneichi Amber Lee Connors Thunder McQueen Tōru Nara Jas Patrick Miraschon Yui Kondo Suzie Yeung Lang Rangler Chikahiro Kobayashi Dave Wittenberg Sports Maxx Tsuyoshi Koyama Kane Jungbluth-Murry Romeo Jisso Gakuto Kajiwara Clifford Chapin Gloria Costello Akeno Watanabe Heather Gonzalez Viviano Westwood Yasuhiro Mamiya John Eric Bentley Kenzou Mugihito Bill Knight Dragon’s Dream Chō Brent Mukai D an G Ryōta Takeuchi Christopher Wehkamp Yo-Yo Ma Kappei Yamaguchi Dino Andrade Miuccia Miuller Yuko Kaida Morgan Laure Guccio Hiro Shimono Henry Mason Sonny Likir Chado Horii Luis Bermudez Jolyne’s Mother Hitomi Nabatame Caitlin Glass Corrupt Lawyer Hidenori Takahashi Michael Schwalbe Loccobaroco Mitsuaki Kanuka Arthur Romeo Curly-Haired Convict Yumi Hino Cassie Ewulu Dio Brando Takehito Koyasu Patrick Seitz Jotaro Kujo Daisuke Ono Matthew Mercer Narrator Tōru Ōkawa David Vincent

Fans are excited to have the latest part of this JoJo adaptation on the way. While it does signal the end of the current run of published stories within the first timeline, it’s been a worthy watch and one heavily viewed by Japanese and North American fans. It’s uncertain whether we’ll see subsequent adaptations of the alternate timeline beginning in Steel Ball Run, but we can rest assured that the JoJo manga will have received excellent treatment so far.

