LeBron James Explains Absence From All-Star Game

LeBron James missed the 2025 NBA All-Star Game because of discomfort in his foot and ankle. This ended a record 20-year streak of consecutive All-Star Game starts. This is the first time he’s been chosen for the game but won’t be playing.

The announcement came about 90 minutes before the game was set to start. Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, he was drafted to Shaquille O’Neal’s team for the All-Star event. “No vacation for me,” James said.

If he had played, this would have been his 21st All-Star appearance, having started in 2005. His record of 20 consecutive starts is the longest in NBA history, and he has the most All-Star selections overall. Even though he missed the game, he plans to return to Los Angeles that Sunday evening to continue his rehab work on Monday. He stated that he doesn’t plan to take a break from his recovery.

It’s not uncommon for injuries to take time to heal, and the team likely didn’t expect LeBron to play in the game. Sitting out games will continue until LeBron is back to 100%, and the team will have to just wait until then.

So far this season, LeBron is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. His shooting stats include a 51.6% field goal percentage, a 39.5% three-point percentage, and a 75.9% free throw percentage. His plus-minus rating is -40, and his usage rate is 30.7%.

Overall, the All-Star game isn’t really important for the team; it’s important for the league. Taking a break for it isn’t as big of a deal as taking a break for a real game.

He’s hoping to be back on the court when the Lakers play again on Wednesday against Charlotte, which had to be rescheduled because of wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The team is counting on him to return after the All-Star break, but the exact details of his injury and how long it will take to recover are still uncertain. However, he is optimistic about playing in the Wednesday game.

