Luka Doncic’s Revenge Tour Begins—Triple-Double and a Message for Nico Harrison

On February 26, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-99 in a game that was about more than just basketball. Luka Doncic, the Mavericks’ star player, had an amazing game with a triple-double (19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists), but the real story was the tension between Doncic and the Mavericks’ General Manager, Nico Harrison.

Recommended Videos

This tension seems to stem from a controversial trade decision by Harrison, where he reportedly mishandled sending a key player to the Lakers, one of the Mavericks’ biggest rivals. During the game, Doncic’s emotions were on full display, including a moment where he stared down Harrison, which went viral. His triple-double—his fourth of the season and first as a Mavericks player (correcting the original text)—showed how hard he was playing, but it seemed like he was driven by more than just the game. It felt like he was playing with a chip on his shoulder.

Final: Lakers 107, Mavericks 99



The Lakers improve to 35-21 and No. 4 in the West. Luka Doncic (19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists) had his first triple-double as a Laker and fourth of the season. LeBron had 27 points and 12 rebounds. AR had 20.



Up next: vs. MIN on Thursday. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 26, 2025

The Lakers’ win added salt to the wound for Mavericks fans. Lakers fans even chanted “Thank you, Nico!” during the game, mocking Harrison for the trade that they believe helped the Lakers and hurt the Mavericks. This public jab highlighted how unhappy Mavericks fans are with Harrison’s decision, which they see as a major mistake that weakened their team while strengthening a rival.

The fallout from this trade goes beyond just one game. It has sparked a lot of debate about Harrison’s leadership and whether he’s making the right moves for the Mavericks. The trade, which seemed to benefit the Lakers and upset Mavericks fans, has raised serious questions about his ability to manage the team effectively.

Doncic’s incredible performance, while impressive, also hints at deeper issues. His intensity on the court seemed fueled by frustration, which could point to problems between him and the Mavericks’ management. While his play was outstanding, the tension between the team’s star player and its leadership could hurt team morale and chemistry in the long run.

This situation is a big problem for the Mavericks. For a team to succeed, the front office and star players need to be on the same page. Right now, that doesn’t seem to be the case, and it could hurt the team’s performance and future. The Mavericks will need to address these issues quickly to rebuild trust and create a more united team. How they handle this challenge will determine whether they can bounce back and stay competitive.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy