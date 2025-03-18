Man Set on Fire in Times Square, NYC; Suspect At Large

Man Set on Fire in Times Square in Shocking Incident, NYPD Investigating

In a deeply troubling event early Sunday morning, a man was intentionally set on fire in New York City’s famous Times Square, leading to an ongoing police investigation to find the person responsible. The incident happened around 4 a.m. local time at the corner of West 41st Street and 7th Avenue, very close to the busy Times Square Tower.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), the 45-year-old victim was found completely covered in flames and was quickly taken to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. As of Sunday afternoon, he is said to be in stable condition.

The NYPD shared details about the shocking event, saying, “Based on statements made by the victim, there is reason to believe that the victim knew the perpetrator.” So far, no arrests have been made, and the person who is believed to have carried out the attack ran away from the scene, leaving investigators to piece together information about who he might be.

Reports suggest that the interaction between the victim and the attacker started at a nearby food cart. Witnesses say the suspect might have used something taken from the food cart to help start the fire that burned the victim after he went into a nearby club. Video released by The New York Post shows the aftermath, with the victim sitting in an ambulance while someone he knows talks to the police.

Sources told the Post that as the flames covered him, the victim was able to run about 100 feet before a bystander stepped in with a fire extinguisher. Despite how serious the incident was, he is now being treated for his injuries.

The NYPD is working hard to follow leads and is reviewing security camera footage to identify the attacker, who was said to have run north of Broadway right after the attack.

This fire-related incident is part of a worrying pattern in the city, reminding people of a similar event just a few months ago when a 67-year-old man was found on fire in Penn Station. Officials reported that he suffered serious burn injuries on December 27.

Adding to the disturbing nature of these events, just days before the man in Penn Station was set on fire, a woman was reportedly attacked by someone who lit her on fire while she slept on a stopped subway train on December 22. In that terrifying case, witnesses said the attacker sat calmly nearby as the woman suffered from her injuries.

