Marvel Stars Share Heartfelt Chadwick Boseman Memories On 4-Year Death Anniversary

On the fourth anniversary of his death, several Marvel stars took to social media to honor the late Chadwick Boseman. Boseman is well-known for portraying the MCU’s Black Panther from 2016 to 2019. Boseman tragically passed away in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. His death sent shockwaves through the MCU, forcing Marvel Studios to alter their plans for the Black Panther sequel, which became Wakanda Forever.

Among those who paid tribute were Michael B. Jordan, who played Killmonger, and Lupita Nyong’o, who portrayed Nakia. Nyong’o shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, quoting an unknown source who said, “Grief never ends. But it changes.” alongside a picture of her laughing with the star. Jordan also honored Boseman by changing his Instagram profile picture to one of him and Boseman together. Even James Gunn shared an Instagram post of Boseman with a Racoon during the filming of Infinity War.

Lupita Nyong’o Instagram

Other Marvel stars who shared their memories of Boseman included Ryan Coogler, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke. Their tributes highlighted Boseman’s impact on the MCU and the enduring love and respect he had earned from his colleagues and fans. Hearing that he had cancer was a big surprise, as it was kept hidden before his death. It is unfortunate that we lost such a great actor so early.

‘Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.’ -unknown Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever. Lupita Nyong’o

Boseman’s work as T’Challa continues to be celebrated as one of the greatest comic book movie castings of all time. He portrayed the character so well, and losing him felt like we had been robbed of a great Black Panther storyline. However, Marvel Studios has ensured that Boseman’s legacy will never be forgotten. Wakanda Forever served as a tribute to Boseman, allowing audiences to express their grief and love for the actor and character. The film furthered the story of the MCU while also honoring Boseman’s memory.

We won’t spoil the movie, but it’s a great watch for the anniversary of Boseman’s death, and it really does a lot to make sure he has a lasting legacy in the MCU.

