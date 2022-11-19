Marvel’s Silk is Coming to Amazon Prime, with More Shows on the Way

If you’ve never heard of Silk, you should get ready to change that. For Marvel comic readers, Silk has been an awesome new character the past few years in the world of Spider-Man with a compelling story, an interesting twist on the usual Spider-Verse array of powers, and now an upcoming Prime Video series. This seems to be part of a push by Sony to get their Spider-Man properties crawling onto the web with additional live-action series to follow suit. But first among them will be Silk: Spider Society, so if you can’t get enough Spider-Verse content, this one’s for you, and it’s coming to Amazon Prime Video!

Silk: Spider Society on Amazon Prime: Everything We Know

Silk: Spider Society on Amazon Prime Video will focus on Cindy Moon, created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos in 2014, and it appears the show will be live-action. The character has previously been portrayed by Tiffany Espensen in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War but it’s not been confirmed who will play Moon in this series. MGM+ will air the series domestically before a later global debut on Prime Video as the two distributors ordered the series. Angela Kang is set to be the showrunner after serving as The Walking Dead’s showrunner for its final 3 seasons. A release window has not yet been given.

In addition to this project, there is also a planned animated Into the Spider-Verse spinoff featuring Cindy Moon/Silk, Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, and Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen. The other projects on the horizon for MGM+ and Prime Video are under wraps for now, but since this is a Sony Pictures Television initiative, it could likely feature lots more of Spider-Man’s friends and foes.

Who is Silk and How Does She Connect to Spider-Man?

Silk aka Cindy Moon obtained her powers the same way Peter Parker did, bitten by a radioactive spider after it received a fatal dose of radiation the same day it bit Parker. She developed the ability to produce webbing from her fingertips, unlike Spider-Man’s canonical web shooters. What sets her apart, however, is that while she is not as strong as Spider-Man, her Spider-Sense is far more powerful to the point of being potentially hazardous to her, and she is more agile. It makes for her journey as a superhero not to be a cut-and-dry rehash of Peter Parker’s journey, and also helps her differentiate from Miles Morales, another similar yet different Spider-Verse character.

What’s exciting about this is that the title Silk: Spider Society suggests possible connections to Ezekiel Sims, an awesome Spider-Man character who first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 2 #30 in 2001. Ezekiel has spider powers as well, but they were obtained from a violent ritual, becoming what he calls a Spider-Totem. He is a protective figure to Cindy Moon and sees her as a fellow Totem, keeping her safe from the deadly Morlun, another Totem character who could feature in the series. But that’s not to take away from Silk’s impressive rogues gallery, including Hydra agents and deadly Totem Hunters.

Silk is full of potential for mature storytelling, tying in Spider-Man characters while also giving plenty of space to tell her own story.

