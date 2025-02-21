Mercedes Leading Charge Against Egg-Shaped EVs

Mercedes-Benz is changing its design strategy because electric vehicle (EV) sales have been decreasing. Last year, the company saw a 23% drop in deliveries of its zero-emission cars. Instead of focusing on unique designs for EVs, Mercedes plans to create a unified look across all its vehicles, including those with traditional combustion engines.

This shift is intended to attract a wider range of customers and boost interest in electric cars. The automaker has announced that its upcoming battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid models will make the most of their strengths while maintaining comfort, style, and efficiency.

This can already be seen in models like the GLA/EQA and GLB/EQB, which share similar designs and platforms. Mercedes aims to launch many new or updated models by 2027, with many of them being electric.

A key part of this new plan is the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class, which was revealed recently. It’s built on a new platform called the Modular Architecture (MMA) and showcases a more classic, yet stylish, design for EVs. The CLA-Class moves away from the very aerodynamic shapes of previous electric models and features a more familiar four-door coupe design.

This concept car also highlights advancements in technology. It has an estimated range of 466 miles on a single charge, thanks to innovative battery technologies and eco-friendly materials. Two types of batteries will be available: a more affordable lithium-ion phosphate option and a high-capacity silicon-oxide option.

The design also includes lighter materials for improved strength and uses an 800-volt system that supports fast charging capability, adding 248 miles of range in just 15 minutes. Sustainability is a major focus in the CLA’s design.

The interior uses materials like Nappa leather made from coffee husks, recycled plastic, lab-grown silk, and bamboo mats, showing Mercedes-Benz’s dedication to environmentally friendly manufacturing. The car’s advanced infotainment system features a large display powered by a new operating system designed for better performance.

The MMA platform can support both internal combustion engines and electric powertrains, which allows for a consistent design across different types of vehicles. Besides the CLA, this platform will also be used for at least two crossovers and a station wagon, with both gas and electric options likely available.

The production version of the CLA is expected to hit European markets by the end of 2024, followed by other models built on the same platform, including replacements for the EQA and EQB, a smaller G-Class, and a CLA shooting brake. There will also be a fully electric version of the next-generation S-Class, which is expected to be available later in the decade.

