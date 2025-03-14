MTV Movie & TV Awards Won’t Be Back for 2025

In a surprising development, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will not be coming back in 2025, making it the second year in a row that this popular yearly event has been put on hold. People close to the production have said that the awards show is currently “on pause,” which leaves its future up in the air for both fans and those who usually take part in it.

There’s no clear information yet about whether the show will eventually make a comeback or if it will be canceled for good. This update comes after last year’s announcement that the awards had been “paused,” with hopes at the time that they might return in 2025. There were earlier suggestions that the show might come back with a new and updated format, but it seems those plans have fallen through.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

There have been some big changes happening at Paramount Global, which is the parent company of MTV. Paramount is currently in the process of merging with Skydance Media. In a recent memo, Bruce Gillmer, an important executive at Paramount, mentioned that major events are being put on hold, though he didn’t specifically name the MTV Movie & TV Awards. This decision also impacts other popular events like the CMT Music Awards and the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards have a long and celebrated history, starting all the way back in 1992. Over the years, the show has honored the best in movies and television, becoming a key part of pop culture. Fans have come to see it as an important event that recognizes their favorite films and TV shows, which makes its absence even more noticeable.

So far, there’s no information about whether the event might be brought back in the future or if it will be replaced with something entirely different. This has left the entertainment world guessing about what will happen to this iconic awards show. The past few years have brought a lot of challenges, and it’s still unclear how the industry will handle this situation.

Source: TMZ

