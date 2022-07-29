One Piece is an intimidatingly large anime series and there’s no way around it, newcomers might find it a difficult task knowing what they need to watch to catch up and fully enjoy the series. While it stands to reason that you could easily just watch every episode in order, there’s the matter of filler and whether the movies are relevant or enjoyable enough to watch as well. We’ve gone ahead and provided a watch order for the series so you can optimally enjoy and fully catch up on the saga of the Straw Hat Pirates from when Luffy starts as a scrappy newcomer, on his journey to becoming Emperor of the Seas. Read on for our One Piece Anime Watch Order!

Best One Piece Anime Watch Order

For this watch order, we’ve removed filler but added the films and Original Video Animations (OVA), marking them and placing them in order between the relevant episodes. If you wish to consult our filler guide to see whether you’d like to watch them as well, check here, and read on below for our watch list categorized by arc:

One Piece Anime, OVAs, Specials, and Films

Romance Dawn Arc: Episodes 1-3

Orange Town Arc: Episodes 4-8

One Piece: Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack! – OVA

Syrup Village Arc: Episodes 9-18

One Piece: The Movie – Film

Baratie Arc: Episodes 19-30

Arlong Park Arc: Episodes 31-44

Loguetown Arc: Episode 45

Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles: Episodes 46-47

Loguetown Arc Cont.: Episodes 48-53

One Piece: Clockwork Island Adventure – Film

One Piece TV Special: Adventure in the Ocean’s Navel – TV Special

One Piece: Episode of East Blue: Luffy and his 4 Crewmates’ Big Adventure – TV Special

Reverse Mountain Arc: Episodes 62-63

Whisky Peak Arc: Episodes 64-67

Diary of Koby-Meppo: Episodes 68-69

Little Garden Arc: Episodes 70-77

Drum Island Arc: Episodes 78-91

Arabasta Arc: Episodes 92-130

One Piece: Dead End Adventure – Film

One Piece: The Cursed Holy Sword – Film

One Piece: Open Upon the Great Sea! A Father’s Huge, HUGE Dream – TV Special

One Piece: Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King – OVA

One Piece: The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta – Film

One Piece: Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals – Film

Jaya Arc: Episodes 144-152

Skypiea Arc: Episodes 153-195

One Piece: Episode of the Sky Island – TV Special

One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island – Film

Long Ring Long Land Arc: Episodes 207-219

One Piece: Protect! The Last Great Stage – TV Special

One Piece: Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle – Film

Water 7 Arc: Episodes 229-263

Enies Lobby Arc: Episodes 264-290, 293-302, 304-312

Boss Luffy Historical Specials: Episodes 291-292, 303, 406-407

Post-Enies Lobby Arc: Episodes 313-325

One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom – Film

Chopper Man Special: Episode 336

Thriller Bark Arc: Episodes 337-381

Sabaody Archipelago Arc: Episodes 385-405

Amazon Lily Arc: Episodes 408-417

Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc: Episodes 418-421

Impel Down Arc: Episodes 422-425

One Piece Film: Strong World – Film

One Piece: Straw Hat Chase – Film

One Piece 3D! Trap Coaster – OVA

One Piece: Romance Dawn Story – Film

Impel Down Arc Cont. : Episodes 430-452

Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc Cont. : Episodes 453-456

Marineford Arc: Episodes 457-489

Post-War Arc: Episodes 490-491

Toriko Crossover: Episode 492

Post-War Arc Cont. : Episodes 493-516

One Piece: 3D2Y – TV Special

Return to Sabaody Arc: Episodes 517-522

One Piece: Episode of Nami: Tears of a Navigator and the Bonds of Friends – TV Special

Fish-Man Island Arc: Episodes 523-541

Toriko Crossover: Episode 542

Fish-Man Island Arc Cont. : Episodes 543-574

One Piece Glorious Island and Film: Z – Film

One Piece Episode of Luffy: Adventure on Hand Island – TV Special

One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia – TV Special

Punk Hazard Arc: Episodes 579-589

Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover: Episode 590

Punk Hazard Arc Cont.: Episodes 591-625

One Piece: Episode of Merry: The Tale of One More Friend – TV Special

Dressrosa Arc: Episodes 629-746

One Piece: Episode of Sabo: The Three Brothers’ Bond – The Miraculous Reunion and Inherited Will – TV Special

One Piece: Heart of Gold – TV Special

One Piece Film: Gold and Episode 0 – Film

Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-877

Levely Arc: Episodes 878-889 – With One Piece Stampede (Film) after Episode 886

Wano Country Arc – Act 1: Episodes 890-916

Wano Country Arc – Act 2: Episodes 917-958

Wano Country Arc – Act 3: Episodes 959- still ongoing)

One Piece Film: Red – Film (Releasing on August 6, 2022)

This concludes our One Piece Anime Watch Order! It is a long task but this is the optimal way to enjoy both the most relevant episodes to the plot, as well as some high-quality entertainment and storytelling in the films and specials. Be sure to check out our entertainment column for more coverage like this!