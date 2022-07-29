One Piece is an intimidatingly large anime series and there’s no way around it, newcomers might find it a difficult task knowing what they need to watch to catch up and fully enjoy the series. While it stands to reason that you could easily just watch every episode in order, there’s the matter of filler and whether the movies are relevant or enjoyable enough to watch as well. We’ve gone ahead and provided a watch order for the series so you can optimally enjoy and fully catch up on the saga of the Straw Hat Pirates from when Luffy starts as a scrappy newcomer, on his journey to becoming Emperor of the Seas. Read on for our One Piece Anime Watch Order!
Best One Piece Anime Watch Order
For this watch order, we’ve removed filler but added the films and Original Video Animations (OVA), marking them and placing them in order between the relevant episodes. If you wish to consult our filler guide to see whether you’d like to watch them as well, check here, and read on below for our watch list categorized by arc:
One Piece Anime, OVAs, Specials, and Films
- Romance Dawn Arc: Episodes 1-3
- Orange Town Arc: Episodes 4-8
- One Piece: Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack! – OVA
- Syrup Village Arc: Episodes 9-18
- One Piece: The Movie – Film
- Baratie Arc: Episodes 19-30
- Arlong Park Arc: Episodes 31-44
- Loguetown Arc: Episode 45
- Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles: Episodes 46-47
- Loguetown Arc Cont.: Episodes 48-53
- One Piece: Clockwork Island Adventure – Film
- One Piece TV Special: Adventure in the Ocean’s Navel – TV Special
- One Piece: Episode of East Blue: Luffy and his 4 Crewmates’ Big Adventure – TV Special
- Reverse Mountain Arc: Episodes 62-63
- Whisky Peak Arc: Episodes 64-67
- Diary of Koby-Meppo: Episodes 68-69
- Little Garden Arc: Episodes 70-77
- Drum Island Arc: Episodes 78-91
- Arabasta Arc: Episodes 92-130
- One Piece: Dead End Adventure – Film
- One Piece: The Cursed Holy Sword – Film
- One Piece: Open Upon the Great Sea! A Father’s Huge, HUGE Dream – TV Special
- One Piece: Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King – OVA
- One Piece: The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta – Film
- One Piece: Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals – Film
- Jaya Arc: Episodes 144-152
- Skypiea Arc: Episodes 153-195
- One Piece: Episode of the Sky Island – TV Special
- One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island – Film
- Long Ring Long Land Arc: Episodes 207-219
- One Piece: Protect! The Last Great Stage – TV Special
- One Piece: Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle – Film
- Water 7 Arc: Episodes 229-263
- Enies Lobby Arc: Episodes 264-290, 293-302, 304-312
- Boss Luffy Historical Specials: Episodes 291-292, 303, 406-407
- Post-Enies Lobby Arc: Episodes 313-325
- One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom – Film
- Chopper Man Special: Episode 336
- Thriller Bark Arc: Episodes 337-381
- Sabaody Archipelago Arc: Episodes 385-405
- Amazon Lily Arc: Episodes 408-417
- Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc: Episodes 418-421
- Impel Down Arc: Episodes 422-425
- One Piece Film: Strong World – Film
- One Piece: Straw Hat Chase – Film
- One Piece 3D! Trap Coaster – OVA
- One Piece: Romance Dawn Story – Film
- Impel Down Arc Cont. : Episodes 430-452
- Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc Cont. : Episodes 453-456
- Marineford Arc: Episodes 457-489
- Post-War Arc: Episodes 490-491
- Toriko Crossover: Episode 492
- Post-War Arc Cont. : Episodes 493-516
- One Piece: 3D2Y – TV Special
- Return to Sabaody Arc: Episodes 517-522
- One Piece: Episode of Nami: Tears of a Navigator and the Bonds of Friends – TV Special
- Fish-Man Island Arc: Episodes 523-541
- Toriko Crossover: Episode 542
- Fish-Man Island Arc Cont. : Episodes 543-574
- One Piece Glorious Island and Film: Z – Film
- One Piece Episode of Luffy: Adventure on Hand Island – TV Special
- One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia – TV Special
- Punk Hazard Arc: Episodes 579-589
- Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover: Episode 590
- Punk Hazard Arc Cont.: Episodes 591-625
- One Piece: Episode of Merry: The Tale of One More Friend – TV Special
- Dressrosa Arc: Episodes 629-746
- One Piece: Episode of Sabo: The Three Brothers’ Bond – The Miraculous Reunion and Inherited Will – TV Special
- One Piece: Heart of Gold – TV Special
- One Piece Film: Gold and Episode 0 – Film
- Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-877
- Levely Arc: Episodes 878-889 – With One Piece Stampede (Film) after Episode 886
- Wano Country Arc – Act 1: Episodes 890-916
- Wano Country Arc – Act 2: Episodes 917-958
- Wano Country Arc – Act 3: Episodes 959- still ongoing)
- One Piece Film: Red – Film (Releasing on August 6, 2022)
This concludes our One Piece Anime Watch Order! It is a long task but this is the optimal way to enjoy both the most relevant episodes to the plot, as well as some high-quality entertainment and storytelling in the films and specials.