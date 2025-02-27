Pennsylvania NASCAR Fans Celebrate As Popular Cup Series Race Returns to Pocono

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has announced that the state will continue its partnership with Pocono Raceway by sponsoring the annual NASCAR Cup Series race for the second year in a row. The race, now called “The Great American Getaway 400 presented by,” will be held on Sunday, June 22nd, at 2:30 PM ET.

This 160-lap, 400-mile event ties into the Governor’s tourism campaign, “Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway,” which was launched in 2024 to highlight the state’s wide variety of attractions.

The race will be broadcast nationally and internationally through platforms like Amazon Prime Video, SiriusXM, and MRN, reaching audiences in 195 countries and 29 languages. This extensive coverage is expected to greatly enhance Pennsylvania’s visibility as a tourist destination.

Pocono Raceway has long played a key role in boosting the state’s profile, thanks to NASCAR’s global popularity. The race weekend, which includes events on June 20th and 21st, attracts visitors from more than 50 states and 13 countries, making it a major contributor to Pennsylvania’s economy.

The economic impact of the NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway is significant, with estimates ranging between $75 million and $100 million annually. This highlights the importance of tourism to Pennsylvania’s overall economic development strategy. Governor Shapiro’s administration sees this event as a vital part of its broader efforts to promote tourism, showcasing the state’s diverse attractions, including sports events, restaurants, historical sites, and outdoor activities.

A 2024 report from the Pennsylvania Tourism Office emphasizes the substantial economic benefits of the state’s tourism industry. In 2022, tourism generated $76.7 billion in economic impact, supported 486,871 jobs, and contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes. The industry welcomed 192.4 million visitors, who spent $9.6 billion, generating significant government revenues. Overnight visitor spending alone reached $4.8 billion from more than 66 million trips, totaling $28 billion in spending. These figures demonstrate the tourism sector’s strong economic impact.

Pocono Raceway, which has been operating since 1971, plays a major role in this economic activity. More than 60% of its attendees come from outside Pennsylvania, including international visitors. The raceway’s president sees the Governor’s sponsorship as a strong endorsement of Pennsylvania’s appeal as a tourist destination.

The state’s location, within driving distance of major East Coast cities, makes it easily accessible and attractive to a wide range of visitors. Pennsylvania’s diverse attractions, which are within a four-hour drive for nearly 72 million people, are a key part of its tourism strategy.

These attractions include everything from charming main streets and small towns to top-tier restaurants, historical landmarks, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The “Great American Getaway 400” is designed to take advantage of this existing infrastructure and promote the many facets of Pennsylvania’s tourism offerings.

