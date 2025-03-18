Forgot password
Police Confirm Social Media Claims of Active Gunman Near MTSU Are False

Published: Mar 18, 2025 02:30 pm

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) confirmed that reports about an active gunman on Broad Street near Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) were not true. The police department addressed the false claim on social media, asking residents not to share the misleading post.

The original post had said, “A gunman is active on Broad Street near Middle Tennessee, SWAT present.” However, MPD quickly clarified that this information was wrong. “This information is not accurate,” the department stated in its message.

Police-Message-To-Community-stating-there-is-no-active-shooter
(Murfreesboro Police Dept.)

According to MPD, the confusion was caused by an incident involving a search warrant carried out by the Special Operations Unit at a home in the area. Police confirmed that a man and a woman were arrested during this operation but stressed that they do not pose any threat to the community.

“This situation was handled by our Special Operations Unit and does not involve any ongoing danger to the public,” MPD explained.

Given how quickly misinformation spread, the department emphasized the importance of checking such claims before sharing them. MPD’s warning highlights the potential consequences of spreading unverified reports, especially when it comes to public safety.

As the community processes this news, MPD continues to have a presence in the area to ensure public safety and provide correct information. The department’s efforts to address false narratives show its commitment to maintaining trust and transparency with the public.

Source: WSMV, Rutherford Source

