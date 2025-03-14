Producer Joseph Di Palma Passes Away at 94

Joseph Di Palma, a respected figure in the television world and a long-time supporter of the Nightly Business Report, died on March 4 from pneumonia at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. He was 94 years old. His wife, Joycelyn Engle, shared the news, marking the end of a significant era in the entertainment industry.

Di Palma’s work in production was remarkable. He was involved in creating films such as The Innocent and the Damned (2005), Amazing Racer (2009), which is also known as Shannon’s Rainbow, and Awakened (2013). His creativity went beyond movies; he also supported The Di Palma Forum, a four-year series of celebrity interviews aimed at helping the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The show featured many well-known guests who talked about important national topics, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in both entertainment and education.

Di Palma didn’t just support the Nightly Business Report—a well-known program by American Public Television—for ten years; he also made important contributions to the field of taxation. He worked as a tax attorney for CBS and later as the staff vice president of taxes for TWA. His knowledge and skills led him to lead the International Air Transport Association’s Taxation Sub-Committee during his time with the airline.

Born on January 17, 1931, in New York, Di Palma grew up in Forest Hills Gardens. His family background includes his father, Gaetano Di Palma, a civil engineer who famously built the Italian Pavilion at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York. Di Palma excelled academically, earning a B.A. from Columbia University in 1952, followed by a law degree from Fordham University in 1958, and a master’s in laws degree in taxation from NYU in 1959.

Di Palma’s career was diverse. In addition to his work in entertainment and taxation, he held the title of Count Joseph Di Palma and served as executive director of The Di Palma Family Holdings, which focused on real estate and stock investments while also supporting charitable causes. He founded The Di Palma Position Papers, a nonprofit think tank dedicated to analyzing economic and social issues, and established The Di Palma Center for the Study of Jewelry and Precious Metals at the Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, showing his dedication to education and preserving culture.

His efforts were widely recognized. Di Palma received several awards, including a lifetime achievement honor from Marquis Who’s Who and a Public Spirit Award from PBS. He was even invited to the White House by Laura Bush.

Di Palma is survived by his wife, Joycelyn Engle—whom he married 54 years ago—along with their two daughters, Joycelyn Joan, a producer, and Julianne Michelle, an actress. He also leaves behind three beloved grandchildren, Avalynn, Edward, and Bailey, as well as a sister, Flora, and a niece, Michelle.

As friends, family, and colleagues remember Joseph Di Palma, his lasting impact on both television and charity work will not be forgotten. His legacy continues to inspire many in the industry, showing how one person can make a difference in multiple areas.

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, IMDB

