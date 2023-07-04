Image: Yuto Suzuki

Are you looking for Sakamoto Days Chapter 126 spoilers, release timeline, and recap after finishing Chapter 126? The fight between To answer questions like these that were posed in the last chapter, we will share the spoilers and raw scans for Sakamoto Days Chapter 126 as soon as they become available, so you don’t have to wait until the official release later in the week.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 125 Recap – Kting

Kumanomi and Hyo start their battle. Hyo hits her hard and begins to damage her. In response, Kumanomi creates a coil gone with the screws from the environment and her fist weapon. She begins targeting civilians, and Hyo takes a hit in the eye to protect one of them. Ultimately, he gives up and will let Kumanomi kill him, but Heisuke shoots the nail in midair before it can land its death blow. We are again at a standoff between the three assassins and will have to wait until the next chapter to see what happens.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 125 Theories

The chapter raises an essential question about why Hyo gave up too quickly. From my perspective, Hyo might have given up because he had realized that the antagonist would continue to harm innocent people, leaving him with no option but to take the shots himself. Essentially, she had found his weak spot. In my opinion, Heisuke will be able to deflect the shots, allowing Hyo to rejoin the fight. At this point, I don’t anticipate anyone dying. I’m not sure if the antagonist can kill; she seemed deeply affected by the order remark. Also, it was nice to see NPC characters react to the actions of the characters instead of just being static beings like in most Manga.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 126 Release Timeline

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 126 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 10, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 9

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 9

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 9

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 9

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 9

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 9

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 9

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 9

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 9

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 9

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 10

10 1:00 AM JST Monday, July 10

Related:

Sakamoto Days Chapter 126 Spoilers

There are no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 126 of Sakamoto Days. However, based on previous spoiler releases, we expect spoilers for Chapter 126 to be released midweek, so check back soon, as we will update this guide once they drop!

Where Can You Read Sakamoto Days Chapter 126?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Sakamoto Days on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Sakamoto Days.

- This article was updated on July 3rd, 2023