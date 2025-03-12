Selena Gomez Unintentionally Sells Her Personal Diamond ‘B’ Ring to Several Fans

Pop star Selena Gomez recently ended up in an unexpected situation when she accidentally sold her famous diamond “B” ring to more than one fan. The ring, which was shown off in her social media posts announcing her relationship with Benny Blanco, was part of Gomez’s “12 Days of Really Rare Stuff” promotion for her upcoming album, I Said I Love You First.

Recommended Videos

Reports say that Gomez started this special promotional event to celebrate her collaboration with Blanco. Each day of the promotion was dedicated to selling a personal item from her collection. The diamond ring was listed for sale at a surprisingly low price of just $12, even though its actual value was much higher—reportedly over $3,000 because it was a custom design by jeweler Jacquie Aiche.

https://twitter.com/spillmez/status/1899245065555329112

Naturally, excited fans rushed to buy the ring, which caused a bit of confusion when multiple people were able to purchase it. After the unexpected situation where the ring was sold more than once, it was discovered that a technical issue on Gomez’s website allowed multiple people to buy the same ring. A representative for the actress told TMZ that the problem had been fixed and that only one ring was actually sold.

To address the mistake, Selena’s team took quick action. According to the report, her record label is reaching out to some of the disappointed fans to explain what happened. To make up for the mix-up, they are sending out “fun items” to those who were affected.

For fans who are hoping to get their hands on rare merchandise, there’s good news. Gomez’s promotion is still going on, with several more exclusive items available for purchase before the album comes out on March 21. So far, she has offered her diamond ring and a signed Selena Grace handbag from her collaboration with Coach—two items that are sure to thrill her loyal fans.

As the Only Murders in the Building actress keeps promoting her album, her fans (known as Selenators) can stay hopeful for more one-of-a-kind memorabilia. This incident is just another example of the strong connection Gomez has with her fans, even when things don’t go perfectly as planned.

Source: TMZ, X, KS95

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy