Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Is Bringing a Beloved Location From the Games To Life

The upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be a nostalgic addition for fans of the games. As seen in a trailer, a beloved location from Sonic Adventure 2 will be featured. Many should remember this as the best part of the game.

The Chao Garden, known for its charming creatures and minigame elements, where you raise Chao creatures, has been a favorite. This feature was so loved because you essentially worked a pet-raising sim where you hatched and even influenced the behavior of the Chao. This mini-game never became prominent in the series, so it was a missed opportunity. Even today, there’s no word on capitalizing on such a beloved mini-game that may be easy to make into a full game.

Paramount Pictures

As shown above, the characters are sitting in a restaurant themed after the garden in the movie trailer. It’s unclear what role the Chao Garden will play in the film apart from being a background setting. Still, this could be a great way to introduce the creatures that have become synonymous with Sonic The Hedgehog games. Then again, the Chao Garden could serve as a fun Easter egg or even the basis for a new spin-off series starring Chao creatures.

The Easter Egg part makes sense since they’re in a restaurant with the Chao theme. However, it would be a huge missed opportunity if they didn’t introduce the Chao as creatures in the world or one of the realms. It’s a smart merchandising opportunity and a way they can finally give fans the Chao farm sim game many have asked for.

Paramount Pictures

Obviously, the main attraction of the movie is Shadow, and his teleportation and rocket boots take center stage. So we’d imagine the Chao wouldn’t be the biggest part of the movie, but the easter egg seems to be preparing viewers for something that may come soon. We’ll see it either in the movie or a different movie.

