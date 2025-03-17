Tennessee Thieves Allegedly Use Pythons to Rob Citgo

In a strange and unusual turn of events that is far from your typical convenience store robbery, local police are searching for four suspects who are accused of stealing CBD oil from a Citgo gas station while carrying pythons. Authorities have shared surveillance video in the hopes that someone can help identify the people involved.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two women and two men walked into the Citgo and reportedly took CBD oil worth $400. The suspects are thought to have escaped in a four-door sedan, which had its trunk held shut with bungee cords—a detail that caught the attention of law enforcement.

Raval and his brother were working at the store during the robbery and saw the strange event happen right in front of them. “They were just waving [the pythons] around and putting them on the counter,” Raval said, describing what he saw.

Raval pointed out how unusual the robbery was, especially the shocking way the suspects used snakes to scare people. “I think they planned to successfully come here and rob the store. The snake is a weapon, you know,” he added. He also mentioned that he believes the suspects might have taken more items if there hadn’t been so many customers in the store at the time.

The pythons, which are not venomous, can grow to be anywhere from 22 inches to 33 feet long and can weigh up to 250 pounds. They are known for killing their prey by squeezing them, which makes these snakes a very unusual choice of weapon for a robbery. “The snake is a weapon, you know,” Raval repeated, stressing how serious the situation was.

As the investigation continues, authorities are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects to come forward. If anyone recognizes the individuals, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477. So far, police have not provided any updates on leads or possible arrest.

