‘The Murdaugh Murders’ Episodes List: How Many Are There?

True Crime is a compelling genre for American viewers, fascinated by these scandalous and often brutal tales of murder and constantly tantalizing details beneath the surface. The latest object of fixation for viewers and True Crime enthusiasts has been that of Alex Murdaugh and his family, who over the past 100 years in Low Country, SC, have enjoyed power over the region, but now face trial for murder. The Murdaugh Murders is on Netflix now, and viewers might wonder how many episodes there are.

How Many Episodes Are In The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal on Netflix?

The list of episodes for The Murdaugh Murders is relatively short, with only 3 in total. The premiere episode runs 41 minutes, and the other 2 are 50 minutes apiece. The episode list is as follows:

Episode 1: Where is Mallory?

Episode 2: Murders at Moselle

Episode 3: No Secrets Are Safe

The show is a true crime documentary, part of Netflix’s long line of recent chart-topping hits focusing on compelling stories. This one focuses on the Murdaugh family, particularly after the first fatal incident where patriarch Alex Murdaugh seems to exercise his political power to protect his son Paul from the law, and it spirals from there.

As if one death isn’t enough, Alex’s wife Maggie and son Paul wind up dead only 2 years later, and all eyes are on the family. It’s a fascinating story of alleged corruption, murder, and the “good old boys” mentality preventing potential real justice from being meted out.

Are There More Stories on the Murdaugh Murders?

There are several documentaries and a podcast aside from The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal such as the following:

Murdaugh Murders (podcast)

(podcast) Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (3 episodes, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu) Episode 1: Kings of the Lowcountry Episode 2: Something in the Road Episode 3: The Milk Ain’t Clean

(3 episodes, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu) Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty (3 episodes, Discovery+, Prime Video) Episode 1: Pandora’s Box Episode 2: Something Wicked This Way Comes Episode 3: The Well of Evil

(3 episodes, Discovery+, Prime Video)

As you can tell, people are especially fascinated by the power dynamics at play. This is a family who, since 1920, has seen prominence in the Low County of South Carolina as the entire region’s solicitor. Despite this, Alex Murdaugh is seen as a man entangled in numerous illicit deeds, and a man whose house of cards seems to be tumbling down. Collectively, along with the Netflix series, you’re looking at 9 episodes in total if you want all current possible angles from a documentary standpoint.

If you’re not satisfied with the above stories, you’re always welcome to check out the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, which is currently all over the news including The Washington Post and CNN.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023