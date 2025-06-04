‘This is a disaster’: Jon Bernthal roasted Ben Affleck’s line dancing skills so hard on set he thought the scene would get cut

Ben Affleck is making his return as Christian Wolff in The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 film where he portrays an autistic accountant who launders money for dangerous criminals. The upcoming film features an unexpected sequence where Affleck’s character breaks into line dancing, a scene that has become a talking point during recent media interactions.

During a recent press event, Affleck addressed the dance sequence with humor, stating that while America wasn’t asking for it, they’re going to get it anyway. The actor explained that the scene represents his character’s attempt to navigate relationships and social interactions, particularly in the context of trying to connect with a woman.

According to Hindustan Times, the line dancing sequence received particular attention from Affleck’s co-star Jon Bernthal, who plays his brother Braxton in the film. Bernthal openly roasted Affleck’s dancing abilities on set, declaring “This is a disaster” and even telling crew members that there was “no way this is making the movie.”

Affleck admits dancing sequence was outside his comfort zone

The actor acknowledged that the line dancing scene required significant effort from him, though he humorously noted that it wasn’t necessarily supposed to be good. Affleck approached the sequence as a representation of his character’s attempt to do something within his comfort zone, even though the dancing itself was far outside Affleck’s own comfort zone.

Affleck reflected on the universal nature of his character’s situation, relating it to the common experience of navigating early relationships and dealing with social uncertainty. He described the challenging nature of interpreting signals and managing the fear of potential humiliation in social situations.

The dance sequence serves as a departure from the film’s darker themes, offering a unique perspective on the character’s personal growth. Despite Bernthal’s playful criticism, the scene remained in the final cut of the film, adding an unexpected dimension to the thriller’s narrative.

The Accountant 2, directed by Gavin O’Connor and written by Bill Dubuque, features a cast including Cynthia Addai-Robinson, JK Simmons, and Daniella Pineda. Following a limited release in the United States, the film will be available globally on Amazon Prime Video starting June 5.

