‘To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it,’ Swift says of owning a music catalog

Taylor Swift has announced that she now owns her complete music catalog, marking the end of a six-year journey that began when she first protested the sale of her master recordings by her former record label. The announcement came through a letter posted on her website on Friday.

According to CNN, the acquisition includes all of Swift’s master recordings, music videos, concert films, album artwork, photography, and unreleased songs. The deal with Shamrock Capital, a private equity company that previously held her master recordings, was completed with full autonomy and without any partnerships or conditions attached.

“To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it,” Swift expressed in her letter, attributing the successful purchase to the tremendous success of her Eras Tour. She extended her gratitude to her supporters, acknowledging their role in helping her reunite with her art, which she had dedicated her life to but never owned until now.

The singer praised Shamrock Capital for being the first to offer her the opportunity to buy back her music, describing their business relationship as honest, fair, and respectful. She noted that while it was a business transaction for them, they understood the personal significance it held for her, representing her memories, hard work, handwriting, and decades of dreams.

This development follows a contentious period that began in 2019 when the master recordings of Swift’s first six albums were sold to producer Scooter Braun and subsequently to Shamrock Capital. The initial sale prompted Swift to embark on a mission to reclaim ownership of her music by re-recording her first six albums.

As part of her strategy to regain control of her music, Swift has already released “Taylor’s Version” albums for “Red,” “Speak Now,” “Fearless,” and “1989.” Each re-recorded album includes previously unreleased songs that she calls tracks from the vault.”

The announcement also addresses fan speculation about the status of her remaining re-recordings, particularly her 2018 album “Reputation” and her 2006 self-titled debut album “Taylor Swift.” This complete acquisition of her catalog represents a significant milestone in Swift’s career and her ongoing efforts to maintain control over her artistic work.

