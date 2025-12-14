Forgot password
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Triple H got booed out of the building after John Cena’s final match, and his response only made things worse

No one expected Cena’s final moment to look like this
Published: Dec 14, 2025 01:15 pm

Triple H has spoken about his controversial decision to have John Cena tap out in what was supposed to be his final WWE match. The crowd was furious, and the WWE executive got booed loudly by fans who hated how the legend’s career ended.

According to Bro Bible, the drama happened on Saturday night when Cena fought against Gunther. Everyone knew this would be Cena’s last match, so fans had high hopes. But the ending was hard to accept. Cena submitted to Gunther, the first time he tapped out in nearly 20 years. That’s a huge deal and shows just how shocking the result was.

Fans were clearly upset that their hero lost by submission. When Triple H appeared after the match, the crowd immediately started booing him. The boos were loud and didn’t stop. It felt like a disappointing exit for someone who has done so much for wrestling.

Triple H defends the controversial booking despite fan backlash

During his media appearance after the match, Triple H had to explain his choice while fans continued booing. He didn’t change his mind, though. He said the decision was made for the company’s long-term future. The hostile crowd reaction at home isn’t uncommon in sports when leaders make unpopular decisions.

Triple H explained that the finish was about building what comes next, not just celebrating the past. He mentioned Cena’s own belief, saying, “John has said the right thing his entire career that it is about leaving this place better than you found it.” It’s a good idea, but it didn’t help fans who wanted a better send-off.

Triple H admitted that fans wouldn’t understand the decision right away. He said sometimes you have to do what’s right for the industry, even if people don’t like it. He was clear about his position, stating, “I will do what I believe is right for this business, which it is what is. I understand that’s tough for people to understand.”

He added that both he and Cena care about the industry’s health above everything else. “I think that there’s no way for people to understand that in the moment, but you do what is right for the business,” he explained. He finished by saying this is just part of the job they signed up for. Public figures getting booed during major public events shows how quickly crowds can turn against controversial decisions.

Using a major star’s retirement to build up the next generation makes sense from a business view. But it still feels harsh to end the career of one of wrestling’s biggest names this way. The loud boos showed that fans felt completely let down by how things ended.

