When is the John Wick 4 DVD Release Date?

Image: 87Eleven Entertainment, Lionsgate, and Summit Entertainment

Are you wondering when the John Wick 4 DVD release date is? Did you see John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters and can’t wait to complete your collection on DVD? Or did you see that you can now preorder your copy and wonder when you can expect to receive it?

When Does John Wick 4 Release on DVD and Streaming Platforms?

We still don’t know if John Wick: Chapter 5 will happen, but that shouldn’t stop you from owning what is being called one of the best installments in the franchise. We have the full details you need on the release dates, plus a few bonus links to save you money or get a special edition copy with extra bonuses so you don’t miss out.

The estimated John Wick 4 DVD release date is July 3, 2023. This includes both standard DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K formats. If you like to stream your movies on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, then you can expect John Wick: Chapter 4 to hit streaming platforms on May 23, 2023.

Where to Buy John Wick 4 on DVD and Blu Ray

As of now, Amazon has the John Wick: Chapter 4 preorder for DVD on sale for 33% off, Blu-Ray for 50% off, and 4K for 42% off, so now is your chance to own the latest installment in the John Wick franchise.

Target also has a special edition of John Wick: Chapter 4, including a copy in Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital formats. It is also expected to come with alternate artwork and a steel book case making your copy stand out from your friends and families.

Microsoft also has a John Wick: Chapter 4 preorder that includes an exclusive bonus, a featurette called A Real Life Dilemma. As soon as you preorder, you gain access to this bonus content that will surely scratch any John Wick itch you may have.

- This article was updated on March 31st, 2023