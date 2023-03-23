Will There Be A John Wick 5?

Image: 87Eleven Entertainment, Lionsgate, and Summit Entertainment

Are you wondering if there will be a John Wick 5 after the exciting conclusion of John Wick 4? Everyone’s favorite Boogeyman took on the High Table, and we are wondering what Wick’s future will be now. Even though nothing has been officially announced about the possibility of John Wick 5, we can make an educated guess based on comments made by the latest installment’s director, Chad Stahelski, and John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

Will There Be A John Wick: Chapter 5?

Unfortunately, there are no immediate plans for John Wick: Chapter 5 to start filming or hit theaters. This doesn’t mean we won’t ever get it, but based on comments from the franchise’s director, it could be sometime before we see John Wick back in action.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski stated that he and Keanu Reeves are taking a break from the franchise. While the fourth and fifth installments were supposed to be filmed back to back, the COVID pandemic changed those plans, and only John Wick 4 was filmed.

In the same interview, he also mentioned that he likes to take time between jumping into the next project because time allows him to grow and his influences change, directly impacting the next installment he is involved with.

Like other movie franchises before it, the future of the John Wick franchise is also highly dependent on how well John Wick 4 performs at the box office. Reeves hasn’t been shy about mentioning this to the press during interviews. He states that we must wait to see how audiences react to the latest installment, but he hopes they like it. If it doesn’t do well, we can expect that long break to change into them not doing it at all potentially. However, we can also see them deciding to do at least the fifth installment if it exceeds initial performance expectations.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023