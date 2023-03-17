John Wick 4 Age Rating & Parents Guide

Image: 87Eleven Entertainment, Lionsgate, and Summit Entertainment

Are you looking for the ultimate John Wick 4 age rating and parents guide so you can decide if you want your family to see the film? We don’t blame you because the first three movies contain a ton of violence, cussing, and intense scenes due to the film’s content. So it is only natural for you to wonder if John Wick 4 will contain the same. John Wick 4 has been rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language.

John Wick 4 Age Rating Guide

An R-rated film is unsuitable for minors. In this case, content is not suitable for those under 17 years of age. Those under 17 must be accompanied by an adult (at least 18 years old). To put this rating into perspective, an R rating is equivalent to the TV-MA rating by the TV Parental Guidelines and an M rating by the video game rating body, ESRB.

Here are ratings for every country showing John Wick 4:

Australia: MA15+

MA15+ Brazil: 16

16 Canada: 14A (Alberta)

14A (Alberta) Canada: 14A (British Columbia)

14A (British Columbia) Chile: 14

14 Colombia: 15

15 Finland: K-16

K-16 Germany: 18

18 Hungary: 18

18 Ireland: 16

16 Netherlands: 16

16 New Zealand: R16

R16 Portugal: M/16

M/16 Russia: 18+

18+ Singapore: M18

M18 Spain: 18

18 Switzerland: 16

16 United Kingdom: 15

15 United States: R (certificate #53513)

Related: Is John Wick 4 the Last in the Franchise?

Does John Wick 4 Have Sex and Nudity?

There is no sex or nudity shown in John Wick 4.

Does John Wick 4 Have Violence and Gore?

John Wick 4 contains violent scenes using hand-to-hand combat, guns, and swords, leading to a high on-screen kill count.

Does John Wick 4 Have Profanity?

You can expect to hear profanity like fuck, ass, asshole, damn, shit, and hell in John Wick 4.

Does John Wick 4 Have Alcohol, drugs, and Smoking?

Characters are seen drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes in John Wick 4.

Does John Wick 4 Have Frightening and Intense Scenes?

Yes, John Wick 4 will have frightening and intense scenes like a dog being attacked, on-screen deaths of characters, and intense interactions between characters.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023