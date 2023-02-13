When Was Albus Dumbledore Born in the Wizarding World?

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Whether you’re playing Hogwarts Legacy or reading or watching Harry Potter, you might find certain characters grow on you more than others. There are obvious cases like the protagonist and his close Gryffindor allies, but the faculty of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is an endearing one with distinctive, powerful characters. Albus Dumbledore was the iconic headmaster of the school for the majority of the series, and a looming figure for much of the franchise’s plot. But in the context of the expanding Wizarding World, when was Albus Dumbledore born?

Wizarding World Timeline: When Was Albus Dumbledore Born?

Albus Dumbledore was born in August of 1881 in the Wizarding World, in Mould-on-the-Wold in England. He would live to be over 110 years old by the time of the Harry Potter stories and was about 9 years old by the time of the events of Hogwarts Legacy. He served as headmaster for multiple decades before a tumultuous period where the position switched hands multiple times in the 1990s. But before he was even headmaster or mentor to Harry, Dumbledore left quite an imprint on the Wizarding World, with particular examples like his complicated romantic bond with Gellert Grindelwald.

Even though Dumbledore is certainly not the oldest famous fictional wizard with legions of fans, he’s still a memorable one. He was at times manipulative, but with only ever positive intentions, his machinations resulting in the defeat of one of the greatest villains the Wizarding World ever encountered.

Dumbledore’s interactions with Harry were endearing for the readers and viewers, and learning of his tragic past makes his character all the more fascinating, even if the films were among the worse contributions in the franchise.

Hogwarts Legacy released worldwide on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

