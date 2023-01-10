Are you wondering which original cast members are returning in That ’90s Show and which are not? We don’t blame you because Fans like you love That ’70s Show, and they are super nervous about the potential of another failed sequel (That ’80s Show, we’re looking at you). You can rest a bit easier, though, for many reasons.

Many of the legacy characters will at least make an appearance, the original showrunners are involved with this latest installment, and two of the most important parental figures from That ’70s Show will hold down the fort as series regulars. Still, we are nervous about how That ’90s Show will be executed in today’s climate. So here is everything you need to know on which original cast members are returning in That ’90s Show and which are not.

Which Original Cast Members are Returning in That ’90s Show and Which Are Not?

Here are the legacy characters that will be making an appearance and those that will be, plus additional information on That ’90s Show showrunners.

Which Legacy Characters are Returning in That ’90s Show?

The below legacy characters are expected to make special guest appearances but not be regulars on the show. We’ve listed the total number of episodes they will appear in during season 1:

Bob Pinciotti: Don Stark (1 Episode)

Don Stark (1 Episode) Donna Pinciotti: Laura Prepon (1 Episode)

Laura Prepon (1 Episode) Eric Forman: Topher Grace (1 Episode)

Topher Grace (1 Episode) Fez: Wilmer Valderrama (1 Episode)

Wilmer Valderrama (1 Episode) Jackie Burkhart: Mila Kunis (1 Episode)

Mila Kunis (1 Episode) Leo: Tommy Chung (1 Episode)

Tommy Chung (1 Episode) Michael Kelso: Ashton Kutcher (1 Episode)

The below legacy characters are expected to be series regulars on the show and will appear in all ten episodes of Season 1:

Kitty Forman: Debra Jo Rupp

Debra Jo Rupp Red Forman: Kurtwood Smith

That ’90s Show will also feature legacy behind-the-scenes figures as well. Gregg Mettler will serve the new show as showrunner, while Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Lindsay Turner will serve as executive producers. Also, executive producing will be Rupp, Smith, Marcy Carsey, and Tom Werner, who were all involved in That ’70s Show and That ’80s Show in one form or another.

Which Legacy Characters Are Not Returning in That ’90s Show

The most notable legacy character not returning to the series is Hyde, who Danny Masterson played. He was fired from The ranch after season 3 for sexual abuse allegations and is still in the middle of criminal charges. It will be interesting to see how they explain away his appearance.

Another character we know won’t make an appearance is Midge Pinciotti, as Tanya Roberts sadly passed away in 2021. Midge and Bob would later reconcile their relationship in the ’80s after she failed to create a Broadway career in California (we still laugh about this to this day).

That ’90s Show will release exclusively on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023