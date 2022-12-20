Image: Netflix

The Witcher came to Netflix on December 2019, and since then, many fans of the games and books have been invested in the lore that Henry Cavill and the rest of the cast have explored. Many gamers were not confident in this Netflix adaptation because of all the failed gaming adaptations released in recent years. The series managed to capture the joy and interest of many fans worldwide. In recent social media posts, it was revealed that Henry Cavill quit The Witcher, leaving the mantle to another well-known actor, and fans are wondering why the actor is quitting the role. Here we will expand on the possible reasons behind this recast.

Why Did Henry Cavill Quit the Witcher? Explained

On October 29, the official Henry Cavill Facebook Profile shared a few words regarding Geralt of Rivia’s future. According to the Facebook post, Henry Cavill will put his medallion and swords down for The Witcher’s season 4, stepping down from the role while giving Liam Hemsworth a chance to give life to Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has performed as Geralt since the show premiered, and many fans of the series and games are sad about the unexpected discovery.

Netflix also released an official statement regarding Henry Cavill’s departure, but there is no official reason why the famous actor is leaving the series. So far, Henry Cavill and Netflix have been radio silent about the reasons behind this change of actor.

There is a lot of speculation about why Henry Cavill will no longer be in The Witcher, but there is a recent event that may explain why this happened. On October 24, days after Black Adam’s premiere, Henry Cavill made an Instagram post sharing his return to the DC Universe as Superman. This may be the closest thing to an official statement from the actor, although some fans believe there are more reasons for his departure.

The most common theory among fans is that Henry Cavill’s only demand to keep playing Geralt of Rivia was not honored. In a past interview with Hollywood Reporter, Henry Cavill stated that he was committed to performing as Geralt of Rivia for at least seven seasons as long as they were able to tell great stories honoring Andrzej Sapkowski’s work, the book’s author, this would also explain the sudden departure from the actor although this is pure speculation.

The Witcher’s Season 3 will release in the Summer of 2023.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022