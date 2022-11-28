Image: 20th Century Studios

Are you wondering who composed the Avatar: The Way of Water score after James Horner’s Death in 2015? James Horner was an award-winning composer who created some of the most memorable scores for movies, including Titanic, Braveheart, Legends of the Fall, and Avatar. It may be hard to think about an Avatar movie without his epic score that made the first Avatar memorable. So who then will fill his big shoes? Here is everything you need to know about who composed the score for Avatar: The Way of Water after James Horner’s death in 2015.

Who Composed the Score for Avatar: The Way of Water After James Horner’s Death in 2015?

Avatar: The Way of Water will have many newcomers to its cast and composing team. Avatar producer Jon Landau confirmed Simon Franglen would take over the composing duties for the Avatar Franchise. Furthermore, he confirmed his involvement in 2021 for Avatar: The Way of Water’s score and any future Avatar sequels. You might not know who Franglen is, but you’ve heard of collaborations with other famous composers before.

Who is Simon Franglen?

Franglen is an English composer, session musician, and jingle writer. His most recognizable work is for movies like Dances with Wolves, Seven, and The Bodyguard. He most famously wrote the Direct Line jingle. Franglen has worked closely with composers like Howard Shore, Alan Silvestri, and Horner, so he has lots of film score experience. Franglen previously collaborated with James Cameron and Horner as an arranger and producer on Titanic. After passing, he also completed Horner’s score on 2016’s The Magnificent Seven.

The Score for Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Water of Water’s score will have a combination of Horner’s score from Avatar plus original themes written by Franglen. An original song called “Song Chord,” performed by Franglen and Zoe Saldana, will be featured on Avatar: The Way of Water. Recording of Avatar: The Way of Water’s score began on July 29, 2022, at the Newman Scoring Stage in 20th Century studios.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release in theaters on December 16, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022