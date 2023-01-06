Are you wondering who Bill Murray plays in Ant-Man 3 after seeing his brief appearance in the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania? As seen in the screenshot above, he looks as cocky and suave as ever, so we don’t blame you for wanting to know. Based on information from his only appearance in the Marvel comics and a quote from Director Petyon Reed, we can make some assumptions about his role. Here is everything you need to know about who Bill Murray is playing in Ant-Man 3 and his character’s backstory in the Marvel universe.

Who is Bill Murray Playing in Ant-Man 3?

Bill Murray plays Krylar in Ant-Man 3, with Scott Brady as his stunt double in the movie.

Not much is known about how Krylar in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will compare to Krylar in the comics, so all we can discuss is his appearance in the comics. Krylar’s only appearance in the comics was in Incredible Hulk #156. In this issue of the Incredible Hulk, we meet Krylar and learn that he is from K’ai, a world within the Microverse (called the Quantum Realm in the MCU). He is an alien scientist who created a machine capable of physically creating a person’s deepest fear. He would go on to help defeat the Hulk’s doppelganger and then eventually be killed by a crazy overlord called Visis.

So what does that mean for Krylar in Ant-Man 3? In a recent interview, Ant-Man 3’s director Reed briefly discussed Murray’s role as Krylar. In it, he discusses Janet’s rescue from the Quantum Realm and how she hasn’t discussed certain aspects of her past with her family. Of course, as it always does, her past catches up with her, and Krylar will represent that in Ant-Man 3. What do you think Krylar’s role will be in Ant-Man 3, and what impact will he have on the beginning of the MCU’s phase 5?

Ant-Man 3 will release exclusively in theaters on February 17, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023